This Day in Black Historical past: Jan. 2, 1965

On Jan. 2, 1965, Martin Luther King Jr. led a voting registration drive to oppose discriminatory voting restrictions designed to dam Blacks in Selma, Alabama, from voting.

King was joined by the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and the Scholar Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, and the marketing campaign can be the impetus for a sequence of marches from Selma to the state’s capital of Montgomery.

In the long run, the group’s effort would persuade President Lyndon B. Johnson to signal the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which bans racial discrimination in voting practices by the federal, state and native governments.