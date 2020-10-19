This Day in Black Historical past: Oct. 17, 1969

Wyclef Jean has established a notable profession as a songwriter, singer, rapper and de facto ambassador for his native nation of Haiti. He was born on Oct. 17, 1969, and moved to america on the age of 9 and first achieved fame as a member of the Fugees, a hip hop group from New Jersey.

He started a solo profession within the late Nineteen Nineties and was nominated for Greatest Hip Hop Act on the 2000 MTV Europe Music Awards. Jean has produced hits and has been featured in hit singles for Future’s Youngster, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige amongst others.

Past music, Jean has been a robust advocate on behalf of Haiti and was a outstanding participant within the aid effort that adopted the devastating earthquake in that nation. In 2010, he filed papers to run for president of Haiti, however the nation’s elections’ officers dominated him ineligible as a result of he had not been a resident for 5 years.