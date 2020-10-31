THIS Liberal Journalist Dared to Examine Hunter Biden Bombshell (Media Appalled)

I’ve normally by no means discovered myself on the identical aspect of the ideological divide as Glenn Greenwald. I don’t know him, however his leftist bent has by no means been laborious to know.

However for positive he’s an intensive investigative reporter. Thus the attention-grabbing information that he has parted methods with The Intercept, the information web site he helped discovered. What’s attention-grabbing is the explanation for his departure — specifically the choice by the editors to censor an article Glenn wrote that was crucial — oh no! – of Joe Biden. Glenn has now posted the article he wrote, un-edited and in its unique type, replete with the occasional typo.

This was the headline:

THE REAL SCANDAL: U.S. MEDIA USES FALSEHOODS TO DEFEND JOE BIDEN FROM HUNTER’S EMAILS

And what did Greenwald say in his piece? Amongst different issues, this:

“Publication by the New York Submit two weeks in the past of emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop computer, referring to Vice President Joe Biden’s work in Ukraine, and subsequent articles from different retailers regarding the Biden household’s pursuit of business opportunities in China, provoked extraordinary efforts by a de facto union of media retailers, Silicon Valley giants and the intelligence group to suppress these tales. One final result is that the Biden marketing campaign concluded, rationally, that there isn’t any want for the front-running presidential candidate to deal with even essentially the most fundamental and related questions raised by these supplies. Relatively than condemn Biden for ignoring these questions — the pure intuition of a wholesome press in terms of a presidential election — journalists have as an alternative led the best way in concocting excuses to justify his silence.”

Greenwald was 100% appropriate. And sure, The New York Submit and Tucker Carlson have been thorough and correct of their reporting on the small print of what has been discovered on Hunter Biden’s laptop computer. In actual fact, Glenn’s unpublished article for The Intercept was itself each detailed and prolonged, naming names of these within the mainstream media.

First, he he stated this:

“The few mainstream journalists who tried merely to debate these supplies have been vilified. For the crime of merely noting it on Twitter that first day, New York Instances reporter Maggie Haberman had her identify trend all morning together with the derogatory nickname “MAGA Haberman.” CBS Information’ Bo Erickson was widely attacked even by his some in the media (sic)merely for asking Biden what his response to the story was. And Biden himself refused to reply, accusing Erickson of spreading a ‘smear.’”

Then he offers examples of the journalists who had no time for the story:

“The NPR Public Editor, in an anazing statement (sic) consultant of a lot of the prevailing media mentality, explicitly justified NPR’s refusal to cowl the story on the bottom that “we don’t need to waste our time on tales that aren’t actually tales . . . [or] waste the readers’ and listeners’ time on tales which can be simply pure distractions.”

Among the many names Glenn lists as these giving the story brief shrift have been Lesley Stahl of CBS and CNN’s Christiane Amanpour and Brian Stelter.

After an in depth investigation of his personal, Glenn concludes this manner:

“The publicly recognized info, augmented by the latest emails, texts and on-the-record accounts, recommend critical sleaze by Joe Biden’s son Hunter in making an attempt to hawk his affect with the Vice President for revenue. However in addition they increase actual questions on whether or not Joe Biden knew about and even himself engaged in a type of legalized corruption. Particularly, these newly revealed data recommend Biden was utilizing his energy to learn his son’s enterprise Ukrainian associates, and permitting his identify to be traded on whereas Vice President for his son and brother to pursue enterprise alternatives in China. These are questions which a minimally wholesome press would need answered, not buried — no matter what number of related or worse scandals the Trump household has. However the actual scandal that has been confirmed shouldn’t be the previous Vice President’s misconduct however that of his supporters and allies within the U.S. media. As (reporter Matt) Taibbi’s headline put it: “With the Hunter Biden Exposé, Suppression is a Larger Scandal Than the Precise Story.”

And what was the response of The Intercept to the Greenwald story. It included this:

“Whereas he accuses us of political bias, it was he who was making an attempt to recycle the doubtful claims of a political marketing campaign — the Trump marketing campaign — and launder them as journalism.”

Say what? The “doubtful claims of a political marketing campaign — the Trump marketing campaign.” As could be plainly seen, Glenn Greenwald merely dedicated an act of great journalism. As has The New York Submit, Tucker Carlson and, as Glenn notes, The Wall Avenue Journal’s Kimberley Strassel. The Biden laptop computer is nothing however a fountain of detailed data, data that has been vouched for by the ex-Biden affiliate Tony Bobulinski.

It’s crystal clear with it’s response, and a studying of the Greenwald article its editors rejected, that The Intercept is itself now nothing greater than an arm of the Leftist State Media, totally bored with any info which can be perceived as damaging to the Biden marketing campaign and the bigger drive to defeat Donald Trump.

Glenn Greenwald was proper. And since he was proper he’s now gone from the location he helped deliver to life. However as he has clearly acknowledged, The Intercept is the one which has significantly broken its personal credibility.

Within the vernacular, what The Intercept has carried out in its zeal to suppress Glenn’s column known as taking pictures one’s self within the foot.