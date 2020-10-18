Three 6 Mafia Will Host First Indoor Live performance Since COVID-19 Pandemic

The summer season music scene was placed on pause following the coronavirus pandemic, however evidently some larger-scale music occasions might be making a comeback within the coming months, thanks to at least one iconic rap group.

Three 6 Mafia introduced on Instagram that they might be internet hosting the primary indoor enviornment live performance within the nation for the reason that begin of the pandemic in March. The Memphis-bred group confirmed that it might head to Kentucky’s Rupp Area on Dec. 11. The group has been authorized to carry out reside by the Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Featured appearances will embody Sean Da Don and Mission Pat.