Thursday Night time Owls. J.C. Pan: Poverty numbers omit far too many financial strugglers

But it surely’s additionally the case that the official poverty numbers alone have by no means absolutely captured the scope of financial pressure on this nation, and that thousands and thousands of individuals in america hover simply above the poverty line or regularly drift forwards and backwards throughout it. (The official label for the group that doesn’t fairly make the poverty cutoff is “close to poor,” a distinction that I believe is little consolation to those that may be capable of pay their utility payments one month however know they gained’t the subsequent.) The weekly $600 unemployment complement and no-strings checks equipped by the Cares Act didn’t simply pull again individuals from the brink of catastrophe but additionally demonstrated that there’s little aside from political inertia that retains the federal government from offering each particular person with the assets wanted not simply to clear the low bar of the poverty line however to dwell an honest and dignified life.

Most of our current measurements of poverty additionally increase the query of low expectation in relation to how individuals dwell and what they deserve. If the best aspiration of our current coverage regime is to elevate individuals out of poverty, because the chorus usually goes, what sort of life does that assure? Shouldn’t we attain for greater than no matter rests simply above abject distress? […]

