Thursday Evening Owls: Kavanaugh and Barrett present they’re political operatives not neutral justices

Among the many justices to clarify their reasoning was Kavanaugh, who articulated a Trumpian view of the election course of. In his eyes, votes counted after the stroke of midnight on Election Day are inherently suspect; information organizations’ projections of the winner carry the identical weight because the authorized certification of the outcomes; and Democrats’ efforts to make sure voters’ ballots are counted regardless of Submit Workplace delays and the continuing pandemic are destabilizing and delegitimizing to the electoral course of. It was a coldly partisan imaginative and prescient of how American elections must be run, usually unmoored from truth or reasoning. If this reasoning had sprung from the pen of the overwhelming majority of Individuals, it could possibly be dismissed as ignorant; from Kavanaugh, it’s unabashed partisanship.

In a second of cinematic timing, the courtroom’s order got here down simply moments earlier than the Senate voted to verify Amy Coney Barrett because the ninth justice. Barrett proceeded to the White Home, the place she took one among two oaths to grow to be a Supreme Courtroom justice in an outside ceremony led by Justice Clarence Thomas. Then, in a extremely uncommon transfer, she joined President Donald Trump on the White Home balcony for what amounted to a marketing campaign photograph op earlier than an viewers of his closest political supporters. If two of the courtroom’s main conservatives wished to sign that they have been political actors as a substitute of neutral jurists, they might not have performed a greater job. […]