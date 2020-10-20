Tiger King Star Carole Baskin Says She’s Bisexual – E! On-line

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens! Carole Baskin of Tiger King fame shared some particulars about her sexual identification, revealing that she is bisexual.

The Massive Cat Rescue founder defined on Monday, Oct. 19, “I’ve at all times thought-about myself to be bisexual.” She instructed PinkNews, “Though I’ve by no means had a spouse, I may simply as simply have a spouse as a husband as far the way in which I really feel about us. I feel we’re all one.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum stated she grew to become aware of the LGBTQ group in the course of the AIDS epidemic within the Nineteen Eighties. “I grew to become very near individuals in that group then,” she added.

Baskin stated that whereas rising up she believed she was “in all probability born into the fallacious physique” as a result of she acted like a “tomboy.”

“I used to be at all times very male-oriented within the issues I did… I by no means had any mothering instincts or something, you realize, I by no means performed with dolls. And so I at all times thought that there was one thing off there, that I could not fairly put my finger on,” Baskin said.