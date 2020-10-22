To freak out or not? Here is what the polls say this week concerning the state of the presidential race

We at all times begin with a have a look at the national poll trends, utilizing The Economist’s polling mixture.

Biden’s present 54.3%-45.7% lead, or +8.6 factors, is definitely up a smidgeon from final week’s 54.2% to 45.8%, or 8.4 factors. Actually, it’s all float. The fact, and you may see it within the chart above, is that the race hasn’t essentially budged shortly, not since September, actually.

It looks like we’re on the precipice of one thing wonderful. It’s no accident that Texas is aggressive. The nationwide numbers have swung almost 9 factors towards the Democrats. How a lot did Trump win Texas by in 2016? 9 factors. These items isn’t rocket science.

We’re already headed towards an actual good evening. But when we may shift these numbers 1-2 extra factors? That good evening may develop into epic. These 1-2 factors may very well be the distinction between a 50-50 Senate, and a 55-45 Democratic majority with victories in states like Alaska, Kansas, South Carolina, and Texas. We’re so shut to blowing this extensive open. But in addition so shut to seeing the pendulum swing again towards the GOP by 1-2 factors, and taking these robust red-state Senate seats off the map.

That’s why I don’t perceive the “act like we’re 20 factors down!” crowd. If that’s what motivates you, go to Idaho, the place Joe Biden is probably going down by that quantity, and see how motivating that really is. You’ll uncover what each sports activities fan is aware of: it’s extra motivating to be within the lead than dropping.

And right here’s the factor: Biden’s 9-point nationwide lead is the rationale that Texas is aggressive. It’s the rationale Alaska is aggressive. It’s the rationale so many historically purple states and districts are aggressive. It’s the rationale we’d choose up state legislatures in locations like (once more) Texas, in addition to heavy Republican gerrymanders in locations like Arizona and Michigan.

The truth that Biden is operating so robust nationally signifies that we now have a wealth of newly aggressive races open up down poll. Isn’t that motivating? So please don’t resort to loser “20 factors down” bullshit. My suspicion is that individuals suppose they should say that to inspire different folks, and it’s counterproductive. Freaking Ohio and Iowa, which Trump received by round 10 factors in 2016, are aggressive. Profitable has its benefits. And profitable larger has much more benefits—the majorities we need for critical systemic change.

Okay, let me step off my soapbox, and let’s have a look at the state polls. As normal, we begin with our baseline map.

I nonetheless suppose Alaska is a battleground, and if it turns Blue on November 3, you’ll do not forget that I’ve harped on all of it cycle. The polling aggregate says it’s a 6.6-point Trump lead, so it stays firmly purple on this map. However, Alaska is the hardest state to ballot, so don’t be stunned if it flips, that’s all I’m saying.