Tom Steyer thinks enterprise is lacking a giant alternative—and that Trump has completed ‘nothing however whiff’

Since Tom Steyer dropped out of the presidential race in February, he has been busy proselytizing about his favourite matter: local weather. Each the political and the earthly, that’s.

An advisor to Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, Steyer is warning that the planet faces imminent calamity if daring and pressing motion isn’t taken. However it’s not all doom and gloom, says Steyer, a billionaire and former hedge fund supervisor. Humanity could but snatch prosperity from the jaws of eco-devastation.

Fortune caught up with Steyer, whose identify has been floated for a possible Biden cabinet placement. He defined the Democratic ticket’s financial restoration plans, which tie collectively monetary stimulus and environmental coverage. The dialogue ranged from how Steyer is studying the markets to what technological breakthroughs he’s most enthusiastic about (see: electrical automobiles, offshore windfarms, and extra).

Right here is that dialog, edited and condensed for readability.

Fortune: Which is the larger disaster dealing with this nation, COVID or local weather?

Tom Steyer: I don’t separate these. It’s our capacity to deal with the pure world. It’s about coping with the information, coping with the science, and taking into consideration what it’s good to do to keep away from catastrophe. Joe Biden intends to take care of them in a method that additionally addresses our excessive unemployment charges and the necessity to create good paying middle-class jobs. Mr. Trump has completed nothing however whiff.

What would a Biden presidency entail?

The most important factor the Biden marketing campaign has proposed is the $2 trillion “build back better” plan to rebuild the infrastructure of America over 4 years with an eye fixed towards local weather and clear vitality—but it surely’s not restricted to that. It consists of constructing inexpensive housing and charging stations for electrical automobiles. It consists of weatherizing hundreds of thousands of homes, redoing HVACs in industrial buildings, and rebuilding the grid so it will possibly soak up renewables. It’s an enormous infrastructure deal. That is crucial.

The president says the plan prices an excessive amount of and can destroy the financial system.

The precise reverse is true. Did you learn Mr. Trump’s taxes? Are you going to take heed to this man on enterprise or economics? I did two research 5 or 6 years in the past with Hank Paulson and Mike Bloomberg with the help of American CEOs and coverage leaders known as “risky business” to point out that transferring to wash vitality creates sooner progress, extra and higher paying jobs, and higher well being, whereas avoiding the local weather catastrophe. It’s a win, win, win. Clear vitality is cheaper than fossil gas vitality. Trump both doesn’t know what he’s speaking about, or he’s mendacity. These are the one prospects.

What’s the value to the nation—or the planet—of delaying motion?

Incalculable. Your technology goes to need to take care of this each single day for the remainder of your lives.

Say extra.

I reside in California. We’ve had over 4 million acres burned up to now this 12 months. The document earlier than this was two years in the past, 1.9 million acres. The Gulf has a document variety of hurricanes. If in case you have a robust abdomen, examine how the now-considered-unstoppable melting of the Greenland and Antarctic glaciers will have an effect on sea stage. This isn’t an issue you may wait 4 years to take care of. No, this downside will simply preserve escalating till we get on high of it.

China is making daring commitments. It goals to be “carbon neutral” by 2060. Do you imagine, or belief, China’s management when it makes such pronouncements? Is there any hope of the U.S. and China working collectively?

I don’t need the folks of the US to endure horribly, and I don’t imagine the Chinese language management desires the folks of China to endure horribly. We are able to solely remedy this collectively. There’s a big enterprise and financial alternative up for grabs right here. We are able to both seize it or not.

The place ought to the U.S. focus its consideration?

Take into consideration progress. Is progress going to return by us taking marginal market share within the inside combustion enterprise, or is it going to return by us creating an entire new enterprise in issues like electrical automobiles? Are we going to get progress by arising with new coal crops? Or are we going to get progress by arising with fully new clear methods of making electrical energy?

Elon Musk would admire your touting electrical automobiles.

All I can say is the market is talking actually loudly right here—actually, actually loudly by way of the place we’re going. The Republican Social gathering isn’t listening. Simply check out the place folks assume the long run is—whether or not that’s the stability sheets of our largest banks, or the valuations of firms on freely traded exchanges. We are saying we would like America to be vitality unbiased. Let’s speak about how we’re going to do this.

Which applied sciences excite you most proper now?

We are able to see how significantly better the battery goes to be and the place photo voltaic costs are going within the subsequent 12 months or two. However can you actually inform me how large offshore wind is? It might be big. Can you actually inform me the place we’re going with clear hydrogen? That may be a recreation changer.

As a former hedge fund supervisor, what recommendation would possibly you’ve for folks trying to get by this time of financial uncertainty?

I don’t actually give funding recommendation anymore. I at all times say to folks, if you wish to do it, do it full time—be utterly dedicated. However I’ll say this. It has by no means labored to speculate previously. We actually must rebuild this nation. Drive round and have a look. We have to rebuild the infrastructure and we have now to do it on accelerated foundation. This can be a big enterprise alternative.