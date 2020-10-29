Tony Chung: Hong Kong activist detained close to US embassy charged

Hong Kong teen activist Tony Chung has been charged beneath a brand new nationwide safety regulation, simply days after he was detained outdoors the US consulate.
Mr Chung, 19, had reportedly deliberate to enter the consulate and declare asylum.
The activist faces the potential of life in jail if discovered responsible of secession, conspiracy to publish seditious content material and cash laundering.
Mr Chung, the second individual to be charged beneath the regulation, was denied bail by the courtroom.
The controversial regulation was imposed by China on Hong Kong in June, making it simpler to punish protesters and lowering the town’s autonomy.
What will we find out about his detention?
In response to the South China Morning Submit, Mr Chung was detained on Tuesday morning at a espresso store reverse the US consulate.
UK-based activist group Associates of Hong Kong mentioned he had deliberate to enter and declare asylum. As a substitute, footage taken from close to the consulate confirmed him being carried away by plain-clothes police.
Mr Chung, who was a former member of pro-independence group Studentlocalism, mentioned activists had not given up preventing.
“On the proper second, we’ll come out to protest once more,” he informed BBC Chinese language in a latest interview.
“Sure we lose at this second. However the highway to democracy is all the time lengthy.”
He’ll stay in custody till his subsequent courtroom look on 7 January subsequent 12 months.
What’s Hong Kong’s new safety regulation?
Hong Kong’s nationwide safety regulation was imposed by Beijing in June after months of big pro-democracy protests final 12 months in opposition to an extradition invoice.
The brand new regulation makes secession, subversion of the central authorities, terrorism or collusion with international forces punishable by as much as life in jail.
In July, a number of have been arrested beneath the brand new powers, together with a person carrying a “Hong Kong Independence” flag.
The regulation offers Beijing in depth powers it has by no means had earlier than to form life within the territory.
Critics say it successfully places an finish to the freedoms assured by Beijing for 50 years after British rule resulted in Hong Kong in 1997, however China says it’s going to return stability to the town.
After the passing of the safety regulation, the UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned he would supply as much as three million Hong Kong residents an opportunity to settle within the UK and in the end apply for citizenship.
China has condemned this, saying it will take countermeasures in opposition to the UK ought to it grant residency to Hong Kong residents.