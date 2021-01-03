Too Brief Provides Queen Latifah Odd Shoutout Throughout Verzuz Towards E-40

Through the battle of the Bay Space Verzuz that includes E-40 and Too Short, the Saturday evening (Dec. 19) celebration got here with a number of surprises.
The 2 legendary producers shared tales and their favourite classics they’d the pleasure of making during the last a number of many years. Too Brief additionally famous that the hip-hop group was instrumental in each his and E-40’s successes, and mentioned girls rappers deserve credit score, too.
Too Brief thanked Lil Kim for her hit single, “Name Me.” He additionally gave Kelis a shoutout for “Bossy,” which he served as a collaborator. However he additionally took a particular second to shout out Queen Latifah.
Brief’s can also be identified for the coined adlib, “B***h,” which he used all through the Verzuz evening. However he additionally let it’s identified that he doesn’t name sure girls within the business his fashionable phrase. Listeners tuned into Verzuz shortly introduced up Latifah’s track, “U.N.I.T.Y.,” and the well-known line, “Who you calling b***h?”
Followers and viewers tuned into the present have been fairly confused about what Too Brief meant, together with Black Twitter:
Whereas Too Brief’s complicated tackle a praise had social media buzzing on Dec. 19, the duo had over 250,000 followers tuned in on Instagram and saved the digital crowds engaged with hilarious dance strikes, basic anthems, and, in fact, nostalgia.
