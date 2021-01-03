Too Brief Provides Queen Latifah Odd Shoutout Throughout Verzuz Towards E-40

Through the battle of the Bay Space Verzuz that includes E-40 and Too Short, the Saturday evening (Dec. 19) celebration got here with a number of surprises.

The 2 legendary producers shared tales and their favourite classics they’d the pleasure of making during the last a number of many years. Too Brief additionally famous that the hip-hop group was instrumental in each his and E-40’s successes, and mentioned girls rappers deserve credit score, too.

RELATED: Too $hort And E-40 Release “Triple Gold Sox”

Too Brief thanked Lil Kim for her hit single, “Name Me.” He additionally gave Kelis a shoutout for “Bossy,” which he served as a collaborator. However he additionally took a particular second to shout out Queen Latifah.