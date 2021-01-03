Transcript: President Trump’s Cellphone Name With Georgia Election Officers

MARK MEADOWS, White Home chief of workers: So, Mr. President, if I, if I’d have the ability to soar in, and I’ll give Brad an opportunity. Mr. Secretary, one, clearly, there may be, there are allegations the place we imagine that not each vote or honest vote and authorized vote was, was counted. And that’s at odds with the illustration from the secretary of state’s workplace. What I’m longing for is there are a way that we will, we will discover some sort of settlement to, to, to have a look at this slightly bit extra absolutely. As you recognize, the president talked about Fulton County, however in a few of these areas the place there appears to be a distinction of the place the details appear to guide. And so, Mr. Secretary, I used to be hopeful that, you recognize, in a spirit of cooperation and compromise, is there, there’s one thing that we will a minimum of have a dialogue to have a look at a few of these allegations to discover a path ahead that’s much less litigious.

RAFFENSPERGER: Properly, I’ve listened to what the president has simply stated. President Trump, we’ve had a number of lawsuits, and we’ve needed to reply in court docket to the lawsuits and the contentions of — we don’t agree that you’ve one. We don’t, I didn’t agree concerning the 200,000 quantity that you simply talked about. And I am going by means of that time by level. What we had carried out is we gave our State Senate about one and a half hours of, of our time going by means of the election challenge by challenge. After which on the State Home, the Authorities Affairs Committee, we gave them about two and a half hours of our time, going again level by level on all the problems of rivalry. After which only a few days in the past, we met with our U.S. congressmen, Republican congressmen, and we gave them about two hours of our time speaking about this previous election. Going again primarily what you’re, what you’ve talked about right here, centered in on primarily, I imagine it’s the absentee poll course of, I don’t imagine that you simply’re actually questioning the Dominion machines as a result of we did a hand re-tally, a 1 p.c re-tally of all of the ballots and in contrast that to what the machine stated. And it got here up with nearly the identical outcome. Then we did the recount. We’ve acquired nearly the identical outcome. So I, I suppose we might in all probability take that off the desk. I don’t suppose there’s a problem about that. I feel what you had been —

TRUMP: Properly, Brad, Brad, not that there’s not a problem, however as a result of we have now an enormous challenge with Dominion and different states and maybe in yours. However we have now, we haven’t felt we wanted to go there, and simply to, you recognize, perhaps put slightly totally different spin on what Mark is saying. Mark Meadows. Yeah, I want to go additional, however we don’t really want to. We now have all of the votes we want. You recognize, we received the state. When you took, these are essentially the most minimal numbers, the numbers that I gave you. These are numbers which are licensed, your absentee ballots despatched to vacant addresses, your, your out-of-state voters, 4,925.

You recognize, if you add them up, it’s many extra occasions, it’s many occasions the 11,779 quantity. So we might undergo. We now have not gone by means of your Dominion, so we will’t give them blessing. I imply, in different states we predict we discovered great corruption with Dominion machines, however we’ll must see. However, however we, we solely misplaced the state by 11 thous — by, by that quantity, 11,000 votes and 779. So with that being stated, with simply what we have now. And, you recognize, with simply what we have now, we’re providing you with minimal, minimal numbers, we’re doing essentially the most conservative numbers attainable. We’re many occasions, many, many occasions above the, the margin. And so we don’t actually must, Mark — I don’t suppose we have now to undergo the machines as a result of, as a result of what’s the distinction between profitable the election by two, two votes and profitable it by half one million votes? I feel I in all probability did win it by half a mill — I imply, you recognize, one of many issues that occurred, Brad, is we have now different individuals coming in now from Alabama and from South Carolina and from different states, they usually’re saying, ‘It’s unimaginable so that you can have misplaced Georgia.’ We received. You recognize, in Alabama, we set a report, acquired the very best vote ever. In Georgia, we set a report with a large quantity of votes. And so they say, ‘It’s not attainable to have misplaced Georgia.’

And I might let you know by our rallies, I might let you know by the rally I’m having on Monday night time, the place, they have already got strains of individuals standing out entrance ready. It’s simply not attainable to have misplaced Georgia. It’s not attainable. Once I heard it was shut, I stated there’s no method. However they dropped plenty of votes in there late at night time, you recognize that, Brad. And that’s what we’re engaged on very, very stringently. However no matter these votes, with all of it being stated, we misplaced by 11 to — primarily 11,000 votes. And we have now many extra votes already calculated and authorized too. So I simply don’t know. You recognize, Mark, I don’t know what’s the aim. I received’t give Dominion a go as a result of we’ve discovered too many dangerous issues. However we don’t want Dominion or anything. We now have, we have now, we have now received this election in Georgia primarily based on all of this. And there’s, there’s nothing flawed with saying that, Brad. You recognize, I imply, having the, having an accurate. The individuals of Georgia are offended, and these numbers are going to be repeated on Monday night time, together with others that we’re going to have by that point, that are rather more substantial even, and the individuals of Georgia are offended, the individuals of the nation are offended. And there’s nothing flawed with saying that, you recognize, um, that you simply’ve recalculated as a result of the two,236 and absentee ballots, I imply, they’re all actual numbers that had been, had been carried out by accounting corporations, regulation corporations, and so forth. And even for those who lower ’em in half, lower ’em in half and lower ’em in half once more, it’s extra votes than we want.

RAFFENSPERGER: Properly, Mr. President, the problem that you’ve is the info you’ve gotten is flawed. We, we talked to the congressmen, they usually had been stunned. However they — I suppose, there’s an individual named Mr. Brainard that got here to those conferences and introduced information, and he stated that there was useless individuals, I imagine it was upward of 5,000. The precise quantity had been two. Two. Two people who had been useless that voted. And so, that’s flawed, that was two.

TRUMP: Properly, Cleta, how do you reply to that? I imply, you inform me.

CLETA MITCHELL, Trump lawyer: I’ll say Mr. Secretary, one of many issues that we have now requested, and we did — What we stated was, and for those who take a look at, for those who learn our petition, it stated that we took the names and beginning years and, you recognize, we had sure info obtainable to us. We now have requested out of your workplace for information that solely you’ve gotten. And so we stated there’s a universe of people that have the identical title and similar beginning 12 months and died. However we don’t have the information that you’ve, and one of many issues that we have now been suggesting formally and informally for weeks now’s to attempt, is so that you can make obtainable to us the information that may be crucial to substantiate —