“There is a tsunami coming. The world that deals with adults with disabilities is not prepared for what comes with autism, ”said Jan Randall, community autism resources specialist in Swansea and mother of a 26-year-old autistic son.

A few weeks ago, when the Centers for Disease Control announced that the number of children diagnosed with autism was now 1 in 88, much of the discussion revolved around finding a cause or what is being done to raise those children . Randall says what is missing from this discussion is what will become of these children when they reach adulthood.

When her son made the transition from school to adulthood, he left a classroom of five to seven students and three or four staff specially set up for autistic students and entered a daycare for adults with many different disabilities to only two employees.

“I’m not blaming adult programs – it’s about Medicaid rules,” she says, noting that she feels that her son’s skills have declined since he left school. “They don’t have the staff because they don’t have the funding.”

Andrew lives at home because Randall is not comfortable leaving her son at home in a group. The lack of adequate training and high staff turnover are not ideal for people with autism who need structure and routine.

But having your son at home comes at a price. “My friends are on a second honeymoon, go on vacation, buy motorcycles and travel. They have a life, we don’t, ”she says.

Donna Procopio, whose son will be enrolled in a special education program at Dighton-Rehoboth High School this year, recently had to go before a judge to seek guardianship. “It seems silly – he’s our son,” she says. “But in the eyes of the law, he’s an adult.”

In addition, she and her husband have started to discuss living trust. They have another son, but it’s not fair to expect him to take care of his brother – who still believes in Santa, doesn’t understand money, and needs 24/7 supervision – should anything happen to them. “You just have to look at everything differently,” she says, adding that new problems arise at every stage of an autistic child’s life.

What is particularly frustrating for parents is that funding for adult services varies from state to state. Randall has a friend in Rhode Island whose service coordinators said earlier this year, “Here’s how much money we can give you. What do you want to do with it? “Your friend uses the money to pay a carer to help her son during the day so he can stay in his own house. The PCA also helps him run his own biscuit baking business. “You can pop for your money,” she says of her friend.

Given the increasing number of children diagnosed with autism, what Randall would like to see is an increase in programs tailored to their language, language and sensory needs as adults, as well as an increase in after-school programs aimed at adults To be available. She says parents must turn to their lawmakers now to get the ball rolling – and she encourages them to invite lawmakers over to their home for an afternoon to see firsthand the challenges of raising an autistic child.

“I would like to see a lot more choice and control for the parents,” she says.

Person-centered planning

Jack Yates, Personnel Training Coordinator at People Inc., offers “people center planning” to help people with autism or other disabilities transition from school to adulthood.

“I always think it’s a conductor,” says Yates, waving his hands like he’s conducting a symphony. “The word planning is bureaucratic – probably most people shy away from the word.”

Schools must have transition planning in place if the student is about to leave the system. Yates says what he does is more informal – there is no time limit and he prefers to do in the family living room. He invites everyone who knows the child and has family siblings, friends of the family, neighbors, the mother’s bridge team, the child’s hairdresser and even the father’s golf buddies – anyone who can have a different perspective on the child. Admittedly, he likes to have service providers there because they have the authority to implement the plan.

“Thinking out loud together,” he calls the process. “The togetherness is important – not just someone sending an email or a report.”

Yates begins a session by asking each participant, “What gift is this child bringing to the world?” As a one-time English teacher, Yates is very specific in his choice of words. “A gift is not a feature,” he says, “it is something that you have received and that you have to offer.”

With that in mind, asking about a child’s gift is not just a nice way of thinking – especially for parents of disabled children who are used to hearing about the child’s shortcomings – but rather a very practical starting point in a drafting session. “We have to create a life for this child – who will receive this gift?” he says. “If something is good but there is no one to give it to, then it is no longer a gift, it is just a possession.”

Yates says this also serves to get people to think about integration.

The next question he asks is “What brings out the best in this child?” and by that he means what kinds of people, expectations and situations. For example, some people hate crowds or loud noises while others enjoy these situations.

“It’s very hard to change a person,” he says. “What we have almost 100 percent control over is the context in which they live.”

He also asks what brings out the best attention span in the child, what brings out the gentle person in the child, and what brings out the intelligence in the child. He asks the group to consider their child’s interests, likes, and dislikes.

Yates then asks the group what they can imagine the child will be like. To say that the child can become a “gardener” implies activity, regularity, and possibly implication that they are in a club with others who enjoy gardening. “The bigger we can live, the better and richer they can be,” he says.

The fourth step is to select some ideas from the session and play them out. For this reason, it is important for him to involve a service provider or at least a representative of a funding agency to help in the practical definition of the plan on the move.

Yates explains that it can take two to three sessions to work out the plan, but that people really enjoy the process.

“You’re going to build something around the person so hopefully they can build some gout out of their life.”

Yates does these sessions for people of all ages, but often his services are needed at natural transition points such as the transition from school to adulthood. He can be reached at People Inc. at 508-837-6902 ext. 120 or [email protected]

Lynne Sullivan can be reached at [email protected]