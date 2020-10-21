Trump admin reportedly contemplating slashing COVID-19 support to areas of the nation he hates

Within the swing state of Pennsylvania, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has used taxpayer funds to plaster anti-immigrant propaganda on billboards in a Nazi-like marketing campaign that even administration officers have privately admitted is nothing however Trumpian politics: “[t]wo officers with information of plans for the sanctuary op described it as extra of a political messaging marketing campaign than a serious ICE operation,” The Washington Publish reported last month. “The marketing campaign is uncommon, if not unprecedented,” the Related Press said.

ICE can also be presently terrorizing communities led by Democrats, conducting raids in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and the New York City area, with the administration deploying unlawfully appointed performing Division of Homeland Safety (DHS) Secretary Chad Wolf to principally act as a marketing campaign surrogate. That features trotting him out to announce the “pretty routine operation” that’s really “resulted in a reasonably low variety of arrests,” the AP continued (seemingly because of native insurance policies that restrict cooperation with the mass deportation company).

Beneath the HHS proposal, much more susceptible populations in a few of these areas could be focused in completely obscene methods.

An HIV therapy initiative—slashed. Analysis into lung illness—appears like one thing that may be good to know throughout a pandemic that impacts the lungs?—slashed. “The checklist additionally contains funding for different applications,” the report continues, “like $423,000 for common listening to screenings for newborns within the District of Columbia, housing for folks in dependancy restoration in Seattle, and providers offering vitamin and psychological well being counseling to aged New Yorkers.”

All, in fact, impacting areas that the impeached president views not as his constituents and integral elements of this huge and numerous nation, however as a substitute as enemies. In spite of everything, recall that Trump initially turned down California’s request for an emergency declaration following quite a few horrific wildfires. Ought to Trump lose reelection in simply days (and please God let him lose), God assist us all if this spiteful asshole will get into “payback” mode with the assistance of his buddies together with noted white supremacist aide Stephen Miller. (That, particularly, is amongst my newest worries at evening, FYI.)

“DHS is meant to be a regulation enforcement company. However underneath lackeys corresponding to Chad Wolf and Ken Cuccinelli, DHS has develop into a political arm of the Trump marketing campaign,” immigrant rights chief and America’s Voice discovered Frank Sharry said. “When armed brokers of the state defer to an autocratic chief who threatens to undermine the legitimacy of a free and honest election, democracy is imperiled.”

“Chad Wolf’s paycheck is paid for by American taxpayers, not Trump’s reelection marketing campaign,” he continued. “Hyped immigration raids in blue cities, election-year billboards in swing states, and picture ops on the border wall aren’t aimed toward serving the general public, they’re aimed toward pleasing a determined and shedding candidate.”