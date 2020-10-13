Trump Claims, With No Proof, That California Governor Gavin Newsom Will “Harvest” Votes

President Donald Trump claimed, with no proof, that California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) will make sure that Democrats win the state within the upcoming normal election because of “a pure Sleepy Joe Democrat agency to rely and ‘harvest’ votes.”

“No means Republicans get a good shake. Legal professionals, get began!!!” Trump wrote. “California is in huge bother. Vote Trump and watch the best comeback of all of them!!! Additionally, New York and Illinois – go for it!”

California employed a pure Sleepy Joe Democrat agency to rely and “harvest” votes. No means Republicans get a good shake. Legal professionals, get began!!! @GOPLeader California is in huge bother. Vote Trump and watch the best comeback of all of them!!! Additionally, New York and Illinois – go for it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2020

Trump’s message gave the impression to be in reference to California hiring public affairs and consulting agency SKD Knickerbocker to run a marketing campaign encouraging mail-in voting through the pandemic, which the president has repeatedly disparaged.

Final month, GOP lawmakers launched an investigation into the $35 million contract awarded to the agency by California Secretary of State Alex Padilla (D), arguing that the voter outreach marketing campaign is a battle of curiosity due to the work SKD Knickerbocker has executed with Joe Biden’s presidential marketing campaign.

“The Committee on Oversight and Reform is conducting oversight of a $35 million contract the California Secretary of State’s workplace awarded to a pro-Biden consulting agency, SKD Knickerbocker, to ‘produce promoting to encourage voters to take part within the November election,’ ” Home Oversight and Reform Committee rating member James Comer (R-Ky.), Oversight Subcommittee on Authorities Operations rating member Jody Hice (R-Ga.) and Home Administration Committee rating member Rodney Davis (R-Sick.) wrote in a letter to Padilla.

They added: “This contract will undoubtedly present a partisan agency the chance to make use of taxpayer cash to affect the federal election.”

Anita Dunn, the agency’s managing director, has labored as a strategist for Biden’s marketing campaign.

The president has repeatedly claimed that mail-in-voting will result in instances of voter fraud, a declare not supported by any proof or research by political scientists.