Trump Comms Boss TAKES DOWN Cuomo for Breaking COVID Quarantine

In an epic, must-watch takedown throughout Monday’s Cuomo PrimeTime, Trump marketing campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh referred to as out and embarrassed Chris “Fredo” Cuomo for his repeated flouting of coronavirus safely protocols, and the way he and brother (Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo) had made a mockery of the COVID testing with their prop comedy.

Throughout their heated argument, the place Cuomo claimed President Trump had carried out nothing for states battling the virus, Murtaugh referred to as out his host for his repeated refusal to abide by coronavirus security measures, together with not sporting a masks in his house constructing, getting caught breaking quarantine, and faking the official launch from his basement:

MURTAUGH: We all know, pay attention. We now you broke quarantine — CUOMO: I by no means broke quarantine. MURTAUGH: — and went to the Hamptons? Everybody is aware of you broke it. CUOMO: I by no means broke quarantine. MURTAUGH: You deny that that occurred? CUOMO: I by no means—Completely, 100%. MURTAUGH: And you then got here house and also you pretended to stand up out of your basement like Lazarus, despite the fact that you’ve already damaged quarantine whilst you COVID-positive.

“I’m mentioning that you just broke quarantine and went out to a spot within the Hamptons whilst you have been COVID-positive,” Murtaugh added.

Regardless of Fredo’s denials on CNN, his nice escape was well documented by information shops and included an eyewitness who filed a police report after Fredo accosted him. He even admitted to the run-in with the “jackass loser fat-tire biker” on his SiriusXM radio present.

Earlier within the interview, Murtaugh reminded CNN viewers that Andrew had as soon as praised Trump for getting him the help New York wanted, together with the USNS Consolation which they didn’t actually use.

“No. He stated I went to the federal authorities. They helped me with issues. They didn’t assist me with every little thing. They’re nonetheless not serving to. Go forward. My brother what? Maintain speaking about him,” Cuomo antagonized, yelling over his visitor, and rising extra enraged.

In one other devastating second for Fredo, Murtaugh held up a picture of when the “Cuomo Brothers Comedy Hour” made a mockery of coronavirus testing. The picture featured Fredo whipping out a ridiculously-sized cotton swab to poke enjoyable on the dimension of his brother’s nostril (Click on “increase”):

So pay attention, Chris, I discover it curious, talking of your brother, you’re going to ask me these self-righteous questions and speak about individuals taking it significantly. [Pulls up image of Chris holding a giant cotton swab] Does this seem like the couple of men taking it significantly? You had your brother on for the Cuomo Brothers Comedy Hour joking in regards to the dimension of the Q-tip that you’d want for his nostril to get a take a look at. (…) Does this sound like any person who’s taking it very significantly?

Fredo defended his antics by declaring them “humorous as hell.”

“Now, you took your swing. It missed,” he proclaimed. Fredo then argued that what they did was high quality as a result of they have been bringing humor to the general public. “Now, let’s focus on. That is the perfect you bought, is that my brother did not take COVID significantly? Are you kidding your self, that I made enjoyable with him at a time of such acute misery,” the clown stated.

Murtaugh then confronted Chris about his brother’s nursing house deaths scandal. Chris denied that Andrew had packed COVID sufferers into nursing properties (something NBC reported on). And Murtaugh blasted Andrew’s failed management (click on “increase”):

MURTAUGH: Properly, I imply, have you ever requested your brother about sending COVID-positive sufferers into nursing properties? CUOMO: To start with, he by no means despatched any, and that. You already know that New York state is forty sixth out of fiftieth. However here’s what most of all — MURTAUGH: He simply wrote a ebook about management, although. CUOMO: I do know. MURTAUGH: I assumed which means taking accountable. CUOMO: It’s best to learn it, brother. And let me inform you why. You will not even discuss in regards to the President. You wish to speak about my brother since you are coming from a spot of weak point. You’re in the midst of a pandemic– MURTAUGH: No. I wish to speak about individuals turning COVID and the coronavirus disaster right into a political weapon. Which is what CNN does all day lengthy.

After a June 24 interview together with his brother, Fredo admitted that he wouldn’t significantly deal with the blood on his brother’s palms and that he wasn’t “goal” when it got here to reporting on his household.

It was the truth verify somebody desperately wanted to ship proper to Fredo’s face.

