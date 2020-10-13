Trump Congratulates Supporters Of His Who Have Contracted COVID-19

Throughout a weird second of a sometimes unhinged MAGA superspreader rally, Donald Trump polled his crowd of supporters to see who amongst them has been contaminated with COVID-19.

When a daunting variety of of us within the crowd cheered to sign they’ve had the virus, Trump congratulated them and mentioned they had been now immune.

“Who’s had it?” Trump mentioned, ready for a response from his Pennsylvania crowd. “Yeah, lots of people. Lots of people. You’re the individuals I wanna say hey to, since you’re proper now immune.”

Video:

“You’re immune proper now” — Trump asks how many individuals within the viewers have had coronavirus, then falsely congratulates them on being immune (there are documented instances of individuals being reinfected) pic.twitter.com/7l4BnalBVP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 14, 2020

Trump mentioned:

To everybody preventing to get well from the virus, I really feel your ache as a result of I’ve felt your ache. And we’ll beat this virus collectively and for these – who has had it? Who has had it right here? Who’s had it? Yeah, lots of people. Lots of people. You’re the individuals I wanna say hey to, since you’re proper now immune. You’re proper now immune. Nicely, they are saying that. They needed to admit it as a result of I had it. So within the outdated days, they mentioned effectively when you’ve got it, you’re immune for all times, proper? As soon as I acquired it, they offer you 4 months. If it’s anyone else however me, you’re immune for all times.

The president is telling one other harmful lie

As soon as once more, the president is telling a lie about this virus that might price extra People their lives.

As MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow identified on Tuesday night time, a number of individuals have grow to be reinfected with COVID-19 after getting it as soon as. In some instances, their second an infection is worse and even lethal.

Rachel Maddow crushes Trump’s harmful lie that he’s now resistant to COVID-19. #maddow pic.twitter.com/01cqAOxFLO — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 14, 2020

Donald Trump’s conduct following his COVID-19 analysis and hospitalization has proven that he hasn’t discovered a factor about this virus, even after infecting himself with it.

