A very-not-surprising report revealed on Monday revealed that Donald Trump as soon as interrupted a extremely categorised intelligence assembly as a result of he was bored and wished a milkshake.

According to Politico, “President Donald Trump was in the midst of receiving a extremely categorised briefing on Afghanistan at his New Jersey golf membership when he all of a sudden craved a malted milkshake.”

Trump proceeded to summon a waiter into the room – the identical room the place ‘code-word categorised intelligence was being mentioned’ – so he might order the shake.

Politico notes that the episode grew to become “legendary” behind the scenes on the CIA and appeared to foreshadow Trump’s real disinterest in taking his job severely in the case of intelligence briefings.

Extra from the report:

“Does anybody desire a malt?” he requested the senior protection and intelligence officers gathered round him, an august group that included the top of the CIA’s Particular Actions Heart, which is chargeable for covert operations and paramilitary operations. “We’ve one of the best malts, it’s important to attempt them,” Trump insisted, as he beckoned a waiter into the room the place code-word categorised intelligence was being mentioned. The malt episode, which occurred a couple of months after Trump took workplace in 2017, grew to become legendary contained in the CIA, stated three former officers. It was seen as an early harbinger of Trump’s disinterest in intelligence, which might later be borne out by the brand new president’s infamous resistance to studying his categorised every day briefing, generally known as the PDB, and his impatience with the briefers, present and former officers stated. However what initially appeared like mere boredom — which demoralized intelligence officers however might doubtlessly be managed by together with photos and charts in briefings to carry the president’s consideration — later morphed into one thing the officers noticed as extra sinister: an curiosity in wielding intelligence as a political cudgel. Whether or not selectively declassified by spy chiefs he put in for his or her loyalty, or obscured from congressional and public scrutiny if it conflicted together with his most well-liked narrative, intelligence grew to become simply one other weapon within the president’s arsenal.

Donald Trump is unfit to be commander in chief

There have been some who believed that after Donald Trump took workplace, he would actually really feel the gravity of the presidency and start to take the job severely.

However 4 years in, Trump continues to exhibit that he views his place as a glorified Twitter troll and cable information pundit, not a president tasked with making necessary, life-and-death choices. He loves the title, status and a spotlight that comes with the presidency, however it ends there.

The truth that this president can’t spend even a few minutes taking this job severely, notably in issues of conflict and peace, is disqualifying.

Most People thought Donald Trump was unfit for this workplace, even earlier than he was elected in 2016. He has spent every single day since proving them proper.

