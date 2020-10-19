Trump Melts Down And Calls Reporters Who Gained’t Unfold His Russia Disinformation Criminals

Trump raged in Phoenix, Arizona at reporters for not spreading his Russian disinformation about Joe Biden. Trump referred to as reporters criminals.

Trump was requested why he calls Joe Biden a legal.

He answered, “Joe Biden is a legal, and he’s been a legal for a very long time, and also you’re a legal within the media for not reporting it.”

Video:

“You are a legal for not reporting it. You’re a legal for not reporting it.” — Trump calls @jeffmason1 “a legal” for not reporting on Hunter Biden’s emails pic.twitter.com/k9f7sTHm93 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2020

Donald Trump and his household are below legal investigation within the metropolis of New York for potential financial institution and mortgage fraud. Joe Biden and his household usually are not below legal investigation.

The actual cause for Trump’s rage is that he can’t the Russian smears and disinformation injected into the mainstream media as he did in 2016. It’s not a criminal offense for the media to not report on falsified info that got here from a hostile international actor that’s interfering within the presidential election to assist Donald Trump.

Trump has lengthy operated below the idea that journalists are silly and can report something that he states or pushes into the media as reality, however that isn’t taking place in 2020. Trump claims that he turned over information to The Wall Street Journal that will create a new Joe Biden scandal, however with nearly two weeks to go earlier than election day, the president is realizing that the press isn’t going push Putin’s disinformation.

