Trump Melts Down And Falsely Claims Stacey Abrams Is Controlling Georgia Republicans

Trump seems to be making an attempt his hardest to ensure that Georgia’s Republican incumbent senators lose their runoff elections.

Trump tweeted:

.@BrianKempGA, his puppet Lt. Governor @GeoffDuncanGA, and Secretary of State, are disasters for Georgia. Gained’t let professionals get wherever close to Fulton County for signature verifications, or the rest. They’re just about managed by @staceyabrams & the Democrats. Fools! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

For good measure, he added a false declare about successful the state:

We now have much more votes than wanted to flip Georgia within the Presidential race. Large VOTER FRAUD befell. Thanks to the Georgia Legislature for in the present day’s revealing assembly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

President Bitter Grapes can’t let it go. There was no voter fraud in Georgia. Together with court docket circumstances, Joe Biden is near having received Georgia ten instances. The Republicans are secretly managed by Stacey Abrams conspiracy is one which Trump has been turning to extra steadily as a result of he can’t deal with the truth that an African-American lady instrumental in his defeat.

Donald Trump nonetheless needs Georgia Republicans to overturn the election outcomes. His rhetoric is rising more and more extra harmful by the day, which is why it’s time for Twitter to close Trump’s account down.

