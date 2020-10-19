Trump mocks Biden for listening to scientists on COVID-19. That angle exhibits within the dying toll

At one level, Birx complained to Mike Pence about Atlas’ affect and poor recommendation, The Washington Submit experiences. Nonetheless, “Pence didn’t take sides, however somewhat advised Atlas and Birx to carry knowledge bolstering their views to the duty drive and to work out their disagreements themselves, in response to two senior administration officers.”

In different phrases, Pence punted and turned it right into a debate between experience and anti-science partisanship, which, with Trump finally in cost, can solely ever be received by the latter.

Some states’ public well being response is healthier than Trump would need—after mocking Biden for saying he’d take heed to the scientists on Sunday, Trump bragged concerning the path of the financial system, blaming Democratic governors of some states for attempting to harm his reelection likelihood by persevering with public well being restrictions that he insisted had been a drag on the financial system. However plenty of Republican governors are using the type of disastrous technique Trump favors.

Stopping individuals from endangering public well being is “not a job for presidency,” mentioned North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, whilst his state ran out of ICU beds. In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds says, “We are able to’t let covid-19 dominate our lives.” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is insisting that elevated testing is liable for the rise of circumstances in her state, with no rationalization for the way elevated testing could be contributing to rising hospitalizations and deaths.

These Republican governors preach “private accountability” over public well being coverage from their governments, however Republican leaders aren’t even modeling private accountability. Working example, Donald freakin’ Trump, who obtained COVID-19 after refusing to put on masks and holding a superspreader occasion on the White Home—Dr. Fauci said that, seeing the shortage of precautions on the Amy Coney Barrett occasion, he was “completely not” stunned that Trump obtained sick.

Sadly, Trump’s insistence on the financial system over public well being is displaying up far more clearly on the general public well being aspect—he’s created an enormous catastrophe with america at 220,000 useless, whereas the economy remains terrible for working individuals. Trump is being Trump, working coronavirus response as he’s run every thing else. On this case, we will see the dying toll of his incompetence and contempt rising day-to-day.