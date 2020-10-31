Trump Pressures The Supreme Courtroom To Steal Pennsylvania For Him

Trump pre-thanked the Supreme Courtroom for throwing out Biden votes and handing him a Pennsylvania victory shortly after election day.

Video:

Trump admits in Studying, PA that he’s relying on the Supreme Courtroom to throw out Biden votes and rig the state for him. pic.twitter.com/8eGeEow7p9 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 31, 2020

Trump stated in Studying, PA, “If we win on Tuesday or — thanks very a lot, Supreme Courtroom — shortly thereafter –.”

Donald Trump seems to know that he’s not going to win Pennsylvania after the mail-in ballots are counted, so he’s planning on declaring victory on election night time within the state, and he’s going to enchantment to the Supreme Courtroom to throw out ballots which are possible Biden votes.

Trump can be offended on the Supreme Courtroom for not stopping the three-day poll arrival deadline extension in Pennsylvania, so in typical Trumpian vogue, he’s making an attempt to work the Supreme Courtroom to get them to do his bidding.

Trump isn’t hiding it. He’s making an attempt to steal Pennsylvania.

The President is relying on the election map being the identical because it was in 2016, and Pennsylvania being the essential state that can determine the election, however Joe Biden has seven different paths to the presidency. He doesn’t want Pennsylvania to win the White Home.

Then again, if Trump loses any one among Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, or Arizona, whereas Michigan and Wisconsin go blue, he will probably be toast.

There’s a larger chance of Biden successful the election by a large margin than there may be of a detailed Electoral School contest the place Pennsylvania decides all of it.

Trump is aware of that he’s dropping, which is why he’s publicly planning to cheat to remain in energy.

