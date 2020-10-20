Trump Self-Destructs On Twitter After Angrily Stomping Out Of 60 Minutes Interview

In one other pathetic second for a president who can’t appear to search out all-time low, Donald Trump angrily stomped out of an interview with ’60 Minutes’ on Tuesday after which all however declared warfare on CBS Information and Lesley Stahl, his interviewer.

As The New York Times reports, “President Trump abruptly minimize off an interview with the ’60 Minutes’ star Lesley Stahl on the White Home on Tuesday after which taunted her on Twitter, posting a brief behind-the-scenes video of her on the taping and noting that she had not been carrying a masks.”

Not solely did Trump taunt Stahl on Twitter by displaying a six-second video clip of her not carrying a masks within the instant aftermath of the interview, however he additionally threatened to point out the total interview on-line earlier than it airs this coming Sunday on CBS.

“I’m happy to tell you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I’m contemplating posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME!” Trump whined on Twitter. “This might be carried out so that everyone can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about.”

Not lengthy after Trump’s interview and subsequent meltdown, he was visibly sad as he sulked out of the White Home.

It needs to be famous that whereas Trump was unable to get by way of his ’60 Minutes’ interview on Tuesday, Joe Biden accomplished his on Monday – with out strolling out or throwing a tantrum.

Trump’s closing argument is essentially the most laughable in political historical past

On the finish of a presidential marketing campaign, candidates sometimes ship a closing argument laying out why they’re the very best particular person to guide the nation for the following 4 years.

Donald Trump clearly has different plans.

As a substitute of providing a forward-looking imaginative and prescient or clear rationale for why he ought to stay president, Trump has been holding superspreader rallies all throughout the nation the place he airs his grievances and brazenly fantasizes about locking up his political opponents.

In current days, he has lobbed assaults at Dr. Anthony Fauci, one among America’s most trusted medical consultants, and complained that the media has spent an excessive amount of time speaking about COVID-19, a virus that has taken the lives of nearly 230,000 Americans.

Whereas it’s gorgeous to observe a presidential candidate repeatedly mild himself on fireplace within the closing days of a marketing campaign, it will likely be a becoming finish to essentially the most disastrous presidency in American historical past.

