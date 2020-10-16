Trump Tells Gov. Ron DeSantis To Rig Florida For Him

At considered one of his rally stops in Florida, Trump informed considered one of his “jokes” the place he threatened Gov. Ron DeSantis if he didn’t ship Florida.

Trump mentioned, “He’s been, my good friend. Hey Ron, are we gonna’ win the state, please? You understand, if we don’t win it, I’m blaming the governor. I’ll fireplace him someway.”

Video:

“Hey Ron, are we gonna win the state please? You understand, if we do not win it, I am blaming the governor. I will fireplace him someway” — Trump pic.twitter.com/qFCGAjdGsa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2020

These closest to Trump all say that he has no humorousness. Donald Trump shouldn’t be recognized for his light-hearted persona or jokes. Trump was telling DeSantis to ship Florida to him on Election Day, and if he doesn’t, Trump will blame him and again a main problem towards DeSantis.

Trump’s message was clear. The governor had higher ensure that Trump wins Florida, or the president would maintain him chargeable for his defeat.

Donald Trump is relying on Republican elected officers like Ron DeSantis in Florida and Brian Kemp in Georgia to suppress the vote and assist him win.

One can solely think about the outrage on the correct if Joe Biden got here to Pennsylvania and informed Gov. Tom Wolf, I’m blaming you if I don’t win the state.

Trump isn’t hiding something. He’s going to attempt to steal Florida, and maybe the whole election, from Joe Biden.

