Trump Unravels In Michigan And Makes Enjoyable Of Kamala Harris’s Identify

Trump got here to Michigan to make enjoyable of Kamala Harris’s identify and mock Fox’s Laura Ingraham for carrying a masks.

Video:

Trump’s closing message in Michigan is to make enjoyable of Kamala Harris’s identify and mock Fox’s Laura Ingraham for carrying a masks. pic.twitter.com/YYHzbmrHNO — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 30, 2020

Trump mentioned, “Biden’s operating mate, she makes Bernie seem like a conservative. Loopy Bernie is sort of a conservative in comparison with her. Kam-a-la. You need to pronounce it precisely proper. In any other case, she will get very upset. Though she will’t pronounce it proper. You noticed that the opposite evening? I believe that was on the nice Laura Ingraham’s present. Truly, I watched that.”

Trump went on to mock Ingraham, who’s on the rally for being “politically appropriate” by carrying a masks.

The rally is a continuation of Trump’s farewell tour. The President clearly has nothing to say to voters to steer them to vote for him on the idea of an agenda for the longer term. He’s on the marketing campaign path absorbing the love of his maskless supporters while spreading coronavirius all through the country.

Donald Trump has nothing of substance to say, which is why his closing message to voters was to make enjoyable of Kamala Harris’s identify.

