Trump Was Briefed on Uncorroborated Intelligence About Chinese language Bounties

President Trump was briefed this month about intelligence stories that China had supplied to pay bounties to fighters in Afghanistan who attacked American troopers there, however the data was uncorroborated and comes months after Mr. Trump dismissed as a “hoax” a C.I.A. evaluation that Russia had paid for such attacks.

It’s unclear whether or not the intelligence on China exhibits that any bounties have been paid, or whether or not any assaults on American personnel have been even tried. United States intelligence companies acquire monumental quantities of knowledge, a lot of which seems to be false or deceptive.

The data, included within the president’s written briefing on Dec. 17 and relayed verbally by the nationwide safety adviser, Robert C. O’Brien — was earlier reported on Wednesday night by Axios and confirmed by U.S. officers.

It comes at a time when Trump administration officers, together with the director of national intelligence, John Ratcliffe, have sought to place extra strain on China, partly within the hope of limiting any plans by the incoming Biden administration to ease tensions with Beijing.