Trump Whines About The New York Occasions As U.S. Hits 100K Coronavirus Circumstances In A Single Day

In case you’re on the lookout for an indication that Donald Trump is dropping his marketing campaign for reelection, look no additional than his Twitter account.

On Saturday morning, Trump threw a tantrum in regards to the “failing” The New York Occasions because the paper continues to publish a string of bombshell stories that present Trump pays subsequent to nothing in U.S. taxes.

“I paid many thousands and thousands of {dollars} in Taxes to the Federal Authorities, most of which was even paid early, or PREPAID. MANY $MILLIONS,” Trump whined. “The Failing [New York Times] by no means likes reporting that!”

The brand new Trump speaking level that he pay as you go thousands and thousands in taxes is laughable, in fact, however it simply exhibits how determined he’s to place this story behind him because the election approaches.

Not solely has The New York Occasions proven that the president is a tax dodger, however the paper’s reporting has additionally revealed that Trump has a secret Chinese bank account, prevented paying taxes on nearly $300 million in loans, and he may have committed fraud associated to so-called charitable donations.

As Trump whines, coronavirus circumstances surge

Whereas Donald Trump continues to whine on Twitter and maintain harmful superspreader rallies in battleground states, the coronavirus is surging throughout the nation – and he has given up even pretending to care.

On Friday, the US turned the primary nation on the planet to report 100,000 coronavirus cases in a single day, bringing the entire tally of circumstances within the U.S. to over 9.3 million.

As circumstances surge, so do the variety of People who’re dying from the virus, with roughly 1,000 folks in the US dropping their lives per day. With a president and federal authorities which have given up making an attempt to include COVID-19, these numbers are solely going to worsen because the winter approaches.

It’s all simply one other reflection of how unfit Donald Trump is to be president at a time of disaster.

