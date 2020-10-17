Trump’s Grip On Actuality Is Lengthy Gone As He Predicts ‘Large Pink Wave’ In All-Caps Twitter Tirade

Donald Trump as soon as once more demonstrated on Saturday that his grip on actuality is lengthy gone, taking to Twitter to blast out all-caps assaults on Joe Biden – and grammar.

In a single tweet, Trump exclaimed, “GIANT RED WAVE COMING!”

It’s vital to notice that whereas it’s nonetheless attainable for Trump to eke out one other Electoral Faculty victory, no credible polling means that this election will lead to a “purple wave.”

With simply over two weeks to go, the most likely outcomes vary from a razor-thin Trump victory to a possible Biden landslide.

In a second Twitter submit on Saturday, Trump spewed a lie about Biden’s tax coverage, whereas concurrently waging conflict on the English language, as he so usually does.

Reality verify: Biden plans to eradicate the Trump-GOP tax giveaway for the wealthiest people and companies, whereas not elevating taxes a penny on Individuals who make lower than $400,000 a yr.

Additionally, grammar verify: nation’s.*

Whereas Trump has since deleted and reposted a grammatically corrected model of the tweet, the lies stay.

The reality, after all, is that Joe Biden’s economic policy will create seven million extra jobs than Trump’s and result in increased incomes for middle-class Individuals.

Donald Trump is totally off his rocker as this marketing campaign closes out

A lot of Donald Trump’s closest advisers and supporters have been hoping that the president would pivot to a extra disciplined message as this marketing campaign closes out.

However similar to Trump’s pivot to appearing presidential by no means came to visit the previous 4 years, his marketing campaign of smears, hate and division is unlikely to vary within the closing weeks of this contest.

With polls exhibiting him on the doorstep of a humiliating defeat to Joe Biden, Donald Trump is barely more likely to turn into extra determined and unhinged, as his Saturday Twitter meltdowns demonstrated.

