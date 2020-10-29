Trump’s Onerous-Line Immigration Insurance policies Go Earlier than Voters

McALLEN, Texas — The management of the Division of Homeland Safety gathered on Thursday below the shadow of 30-foot, black-painted, metal bollards to advertise the close to completion of 400 miles of President Trump’s border wall.

The politics of the second, 5 days earlier than the election, was misplaced on nobody.

“The one cause we haven’t reached one other disaster is due to the insurance policies and procedures this administration put into place during the last a number of years, together with the development of an efficient border wall system,” Chad F. Wolf, the performing homeland safety secretary, informed reporters, photographers and cameramen. “Abolishing these measures or reversing course is completely no method ahead.”

Immigration has not been a central theme of the race between Mr. Trump and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Democratic nominee, however the way forward for a few of the president’s hard-line insurance policies on the border might be decided by the outcomes.

The Division of Homeland Safety has been racing to ship on Mr. Trump’s promise of 450 miles of border wall earlier than the top of the 12 months. The company remains to be a couple of week away from the 400-mile marker, in line with Customs and Border Safety officers, and almost all the development has been in areas the place dilapidated fencing or car limitations already stood.