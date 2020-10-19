Trump’s HHS director lies about how U.S. is doing in addition to the remainder of the world

Secretary Azar’s message to Chuck Todd’s viewers was particularly about giant “indoor gatherings.” That is related as a result of upcoming Halloween festivities and Thanksgiving celebrations. Todd remarked that Azar’s assertion was unusual contemplating that simply final week, Azar attended an indoor rally with President Trump—the identical President Trump that also could very effectively be COVID-19 constructive. Azar mentioned that everybody on the indoor rally was socially distanced—kind of—and had been all provided masks. After all, this implies nothing when you don’t put on mentioned masks. Todd identified that the message being despatched doesn’t appear constant, as states like Wisconsin see surges in COVID-19 circumstances, whereas Donald Trump flies into these areas to advertise large superspreader occasions.

It’s right here that Azar makes an attempt to advertise misinformation that does two issues: It makes an attempt at justifying the Trump administration’s present anti-public well being farewell tour, whereas additionally absolving the administration’s criminally negligent dealing with of a pandemic that has claimed nearly 1 / 4 of 1,000,000 American lives. Azar says that a lot of international locations in lockdown are having large surges. The implication right here is that you just’re damned when you do and damned when you don’t.

This isn’t true. The very fact of the matter is that the USA, for the primary time in years, is definitely No. 1 on the planet in one thing: death rates due to COVID-19 and death rates in general during the pandemic. We’re additionally a pacesetter on the planet in circumstances per 100,000 and deaths per 100,000. I assume Azar is speaking about how locations like Aruba and Bahrain have a worse case rate? Todd asks why it’s been so “troublesome for the president” to advertise a public well being message that might truly save hundreds, if not tens of hundreds or tons of of hundreds of lives.

ALEX AZAR: I believe it is a troublesome message for all western democracies. We’re seeing that in Europe. The American folks have given a lot. Folks of Europe have given a lot, Chuck. They have been locked down, remoted. However they’re drained. However the level is, we’re so shut. Dangle in there with us. We’re so shut …

Azar has been a Trump hack all through this course of and can be justifiably blamed for much of the misinformation and confusion amongst sure sections of the American public in regard to COVID-19. He has attacked Americans and frontline responders as an alternative of the virus. If we lived in a simply universe, Alex Azar would quickly discover himself performing some jail time together with the tons of of Republican operatives and rip-off artists who’ve introduced us to the place we at the moment are.