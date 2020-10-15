Trump’s pushing much more cash to farmers in last-ditch effort to purchase again their votes

Which means “authorities assist will account for about 40 p.c of whole farm revenue this 12 months.”

Ah. Socialism, then. In terms of any voting bloc that leans closely Republican, it seems the free market can go proper to hell—it’s free cash time.

See, there’s the issue. Everybody simply wants their very own farm, and Republicans will abruptly start to care and throw cash at them. I perceive a minimum of one among Trump’s golf resorts counts as a farm, so it isn’t prefer it’s laborious to do. Begin one in a closet, with develop lights, and ship them a pic—wait—do not try this. They do not like that. I believe.

Will probably be attention-grabbing to see how the votes fall out (assuming we’re not all lifeless by January, which might be extra possible than not) in majority-conservative communities which have been squeezed and squashed by Trump’s choices for practically 4 years now. Are Trump’s strikes to dump money on farmers and farm communities ample purpose for these cities to disregard Trump’s farm-crushing commerce wars and the decimation of markets? Does it rely upon how successfully he can proceed to be racist? The place do particular person farmers draw the road?