Tucker Carlson Humiliates Himself By Claiming His Secret Hunter Biden Docs Have been Stolen By The Mail

Tucker Carlson promised his viewers super-secret authentically damning Hunter Biden paperwork, however now claims they have been stolen by the mail.

Video:

Damning Hunter Biden paperwork instantly vanish pic.twitter.com/B2qsajZlID — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 29, 2020

Carlson stated, “We texted a producer in New York and him to ship these paperwork to us in LA, and he did that, so Monday afternoon of this week he shipped these paperwork to LA with a big nationwide provider, a model title firm that we’ve used, you’ve used numerous instances with out ever having a single drawback, however the Biden paperwork by no means arrived in Los Angeles. Tuesday morning we acquired phrase from the transport firm that our package deal had been opened and the contents have been lacking. The paperwork had disappeared.”

Subsequent time, Tucker should just have Rudy email him the Russian disinformation. It will likely be loads sooner.

There are a number of holes in Tucker’s tall story. If these paperwork are so explosive, why didn’t anybody make a duplicate earlier than they have been despatched? That is the yr 2020, however Carlson needs the world to consider that there aren’t any digital copies of those paperwork.

Carlson’s story is almost definitely a lie.

Both these paperwork by no means existed, or they have been Russian fakes, and since Tucker Carlson doesn’t wish to get sued, it’s higher to string his viewers together with a conspiracy principle than to run with pretend Hunter Biden paperwork.

Carlson’s story was humiliating, however it’s only a style of what’s to come back from Fox Information if Joe Biden is elected to be the nation’s subsequent president.

