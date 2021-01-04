Tucker Carlson Says Wall St., Silicon Valley and Washington DC all Teamed As much as Rig the Election In opposition to Trump

Donald Trump has exhausted practically each technique he needed to overturn November’s election outcomes. As soon as his January sixth try fails, there might be no playing cards left in his deck.

And whereas Trump might not have but come to phrases with the very fact he’s leaving the White Home, a lot of the hosts on Fox Information have. And the easiest way for them to deal with their loss is to begin assigning blame.

For Tucker Carlson, the blame is assigned to just about any individual or group in energy. The Fox host went on a protracted rant Monday evening, blaming Wall St., Silicon Valley and others for rigging the election towards Trump.

Carlson whined:

“Just about each energy heart on Earth joined the trigger. That included massive enterprise, Wall Road, the protection institution, pharma, the everlasting paperwork in Washington and above all, Silicon Valley. All of those energy facilities labored tirelessly from the day Biden received the nomination till the primary Tuesday in November to bypass voters and get Joe Biden to the White Home.”

The Fox host continued, “Google modified its famed algorithm to obliterate visitors to web sites that criticized Joe Biden. Fb and Twitter did basically the identical factor. If that’s not rigging an election, there’s no that means to that phrase.”

Watch a clip of the phase beneath, courtesy of the Fox Information community: