Tuesday Evening Owls. Evaluation: 12% of virus-related stimulus $$ may maintain temperature rise to 1.5°C

That’s the query behind a new paper revealed final week within the journal Science. In accordance with the evaluation, the cash nations have placed on the desk to deal with COVID-19 far outstrips the low-carbon investments that scientists say are wanted within the subsequent 5 years to keep away from local weather disaster — by about an order of magnitude.

If simply 12 p.c of at present pledged COVID-19 stimulus funding had been spent yearly by means of 2024 on low-carbon vitality investments and decreasing our dependence on fossil fuels, the researchers mentioned, that might be sufficient to restrict world warming to 1.5 levels C (2.7 levels F), the Paris Settlement’s most bold local weather goal. At current, nations’ voluntary commitments put the world on observe to heat 3.2 degrees C (5.8 levels F) or extra by the tip of the century.

Joeri Rogelj, a lecturer in local weather change and the surroundings at Imperial School London and one of many examine’s authors, mentioned the findings illustrated a “win-win” alternative for governments to not solely tackle the acute impacts of the pandemic and its related financial disaster, however to additionally put their economies on a extra sustainable, affluent, and resilient long-term trajectory. […]