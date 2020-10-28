Tuesday Night time Owls: GOTV, breathe deep, and check out to not grind your molars this last voting week

I consider Trump and his inside circle need COVID to be as unhealthy as potential now, in order to dampen voter turnout subsequent week and additional harm the nation if Biden ought to take the reins this yr. No different clarification suits the proof. I consider this complete nightmare is a falling dagger of fascism that should be turned apart earlier than it lands a mortal blow. It involves this: I want everybody concerned nothing however well being and lengthy life, but when Pence and that planeful of Fox Information notables have grow to be contaminated on account of Trump’s deliberate negligence, we very a lot could all bear witness subsequent week to the president of the USA metaphorically dragging the sick or useless our bodies of his vice chairman and most loyal media supporters throughout the end line with him as he shrieks, “They’re effective, every part’s effective, rounding the flip!” That’s the place we’re at, and these would be the longest [seven] days of our lives. Stout hearts.

“The true nature of a democracy is its means to say sure when even the highly effective say no”

~~Colum McCann, Translantic (2014)

x Captain’s Log, Day 1,376 President of the USA, talking at a marketing campaign rally, floats the chance his opponent get assassinated three weeks into their presidency. https://t.co/WbbW1uiJHO — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) October 27, 2020

