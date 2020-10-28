Tuesday Night time Owls: GOTV, breathe deep, and check out to not grind your molars this last voting week

I consider Trump and his inside circle need COVID to be as unhealthy as potential now, in order to dampen voter turnout subsequent week and additional harm the nation if Biden ought to take the reins this yr. No different clarification suits the proof. I consider this complete nightmare is a falling dagger of fascism that should be turned apart earlier than it lands a mortal blow.
It involves this: I want everybody concerned nothing however well being and lengthy life, but when Pence and that planeful of Fox Information notables have grow to be contaminated on account of Trump’s deliberate negligence, we very a lot could all bear witness subsequent week to the president of the USA metaphorically dragging the sick or useless our bodies of his vice chairman and most loyal media supporters throughout the end line with him as he shrieks, “They’re effective, every part’s effective, rounding the flip!”
That’s the place we’re at, and these would be the longest [seven] days of our lives. Stout hearts.
“The true nature of a democracy is its means to say sure when even the highly effective say no”
~~Colum McCann, Translantic (2014)
At Each day Kos on this date in 2016—Professional-Trump group deliberate to ‘monitor’ the polls by donning faux IDs, videotaping voters:
Donald Trump has repeatedly requested his supporters to exit and “monitor” polling locations in suspiciously non-Trump districts (he means locations the place Not White Folks reside), and Trump ally Roger Stone is fortunately serving to to oblige with some characteristically unsubtle efforts. One is named “Vote Protectors,” which plans to “shield” the vote by 1.) issuing faux ID badges, 2.) videotaping voters on the polls to verify every part’s on the up-and-up and three.) interviewing voters to create their very personal Trump-friendly “exit polls.” After the Huffington Put up caught wind of those efforts, the group is backing down on two of the three.
Stone’s group created an official-looking ID badge for its volunteers to put on, and its volunteers deliberate to videotape voters and conduct faux “exit polls,” efforts that election specialists say dangers intimidating and complicated voters. Or not less than that’s what the group was planning on doing earlier than The Huffington Put up requested Stone about it on Tuesday.
So you might print out an “ID badge” with any ol’ title you wished and you got detailed directions on how you can add movies of the voters you ran throughout. These two schemes have, after Stone was requested about it, been pulled from the location: Stone referred to as each of them “unhealthy concepts” that he claimed to not have recognized about.