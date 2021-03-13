Korean news broadcaster MBC reported that TVXQ member Yunho reportedly fled police after being caught in an illegal adult entertainment store. He allegedly tried to flee after being caught by officials for violating social distancing rules. At that point, it was reported that he was present at a restaurant in Gangnam until 12 p.m. KST, while restaurants were only allowed to work until 10 p.m. according to the COVID-19 protocol.

On March 9, Yunho posted a personal apology on his social media page. However, according to a report on Allkpop, MBC has provided more details about the incident. MBC’s News Desk said Yunho was one of five members reportedly caught in an illegal adult entertainment store following the 10pm KST curfew.

ON THE SUBJECT OF MATCHING ITEMS

U-Know ‘NOIR’: release date, teaser, streaming and everything you need to know about TVXQ boss Jung Yun-ho’s 2nd EP

TVXQ singer Changmin has a “non-celebrity relationship,” affirmed SM Entertainment

It was reported that the police were called to the building in Cheongdamdong, where a physical battle broke out between the officers and Yunho’s friends. It is believed that they acted on Yunho’s name and gave him time to get away by stalling the officials and therefore they could be charged with obstruction of justice. While the facility was registered as a restaurant in Gangnam, further investigation revealed that it was indeed an illegal adult entertainment facility.

Yun-ho from TVXQ (Source: Official Instagram)

When the news surfaced that Yunho had violated the curfew, his agency SM Entertainment had issued a statement of apology saying: “We sincerely apologize for the fact that we are in this situation, in which many people are having difficulties due to COVID-19, Yunho is deeply concerned about thinking about himself for having disappointed many people due to a moment of negligence. We also apologize for not having properly guided and instructed our artist, including in his personal time following the guidelines of the follow social distancing. “

In his personal apology, Yunho had said: “I’m sorry. I have very disappointed everyone who believed in me and supported me all along. Most of all, I am sincerely sorry and I apologize to all medical staff who have been Report.” Effort while you endure this situation and everyone who got tired due to the COVID19. “

A picture of Yun-ho that he shared on his social media handle. (Instagram / yunho2154)

Then he added, “I am so ashamed and angry at myself for breaking the restaurant business curfew while hanging out with some friends and spending time chatting with them. I believe many people are also angry at my wrong actions. I regret and I apologize for my wrong actions because I am not more careful and careful. “

He also claimed that he would think about his actions, writing, “I will think about breaking the quarantine guidelines myself and I will follow the guidelines more thoroughly and think deeper about my actions. Again, I’m really sorry.”

If you have a message or an interesting story for us, please call (323) 421-7514