TVXQ’s Yunho reportedly fled police after being caught in an illegal adult entertainment store.

Yunho reportedly tried to run away from police officers after he was caught violating social distancing rules, for which he personally apologized. MBC reports now After curfew, he drank in an illegally run adult entertainment store.

MBC’s’News desk‘specified Yunho was one of at least five people who drank in the adult entertainment store after 10:00 p.m. KST, the curfew for restaurants and bars amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When the police were called to the Cheongdamdong building after 10 p.m. KST, a physical battle broke out between the police officers and Yunho’s acquaintances who are believed to have stalled for Yunho. His acquaintances could be charged with obstruction of justice.

Although the company was registered as a general restaurant with Gangnam City, it was reported that it was actually an illegally operated adult entertainment company. Yunho drank with three friends and one of the company’s female employees until midnight.

Stay tuned for information on the case.