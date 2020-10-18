Twitter raps Trump COVID-19 adviser as U.S. circumstances rise





By Doina Chiacu

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Twitter on Sunday eliminated a “deceptive” tweet downplaying the efficacy of masks posted by a prime coronavirus adviser to President Donald Trump, whereas U.S. circumstances surged earlier than the Nov. 3 election.

Because the Trump administration fends off accusations that its blended messaging on sporting masks hampered the combat towards the coronavirus, Dr. Scott Atlas (NYSE:) continued to attenuate the significance of masks with a Twitter put up on Saturday, saying, “Masks work? NO.”

Twitter Inc (NYSE:) eliminated the tweet on Sunday, saying it violated its deceptive data coverage on COVID-19, which targets statements which were confirmed to be false or deceptive by subject-matter consultants.

The White Home had no rapid touch upon the choice.

Atlas has downplayed the sporting of masks, a coronavirus containment measure that has been extensively endorsed by well being consultants however not enthusiastically promoted by the president.

Trump, a Republican, is in search of re-election on Nov. 3 towards Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden within the midst of a pandemic that has weakened the financial system and killed greater than 217,000 People.

For an interactive graphic https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps monitoring the worldwide unfold of coronavirus, open (https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7) in an exterior browser.

New infections have been rising quick in the USA, in response to a Reuters evaluation, with greater than 69,400 reported on Friday, up from 46,000 a month in the past. Whole U.S. circumstances have surpassed 8 million.

Trump, who was hospitalized with the illness for 3 nights in early October, has been criss-crossing the nation in a surge of Eleventh-hour campaigning as he lags in lots of public opinion polls. His rallies draw hundreds of supporters in shut quarters, with many not sporting masks regardless of federal coronavirus pointers.

Regardless of information exhibiting in any other case, Trump has mentioned repeatedly in latest weeks that the nation is “rounding the flip” on coronavirus.

On Sunday, Trump once more attributed the most recent surge in coronavirus circumstances to extra testing, however well being consultants cite will increase in hospitalizations and the charges at which persons are testing constructive for the virus to point out circumstances are certainly rising.

“The US exhibits extra CASES than different international locations, which the Lamestream Faux Information Media pounces on every day, as a result of it TESTS at such a excessive (and expensive) stage,” he wrote on Twitter.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former Meals and Drug Administration commissioner, mentioned the USA might be getting into the worst part of the pandemic and not using a nationwide technique.

“I believe the subsequent three months are going to be very difficult. There’s actually no backstop towards the unfold that we’re seeing,” Gottlieb advised CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

Hospitalizations had been rising in 42 states and there’s no intervention in need of a vaccine that may thwart the unfold, he mentioned. The White Home has come out towards common masking, towards testing asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic folks and desires companies and faculties reopened, he mentioned.

Well being and Human Providers Secretary Alex Azar urged People to proceed social distancing, sporting masks and washing fingers. “Hold in there with us,” he mentioned on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” including, “We’re so shut.”

Nonetheless, Gottlieb, who sits on the board of vaccine maker Pfizer Inc (NYSE:), mentioned it is probably not till February or March till the primary tranche of people who find themselves vaccinated are actually protected towards the virus.

“So it begs the query, ‘what’s the technique?'” he mentioned. “And I believe the technique is simply to endure the unfold till we get to that vaccine.”