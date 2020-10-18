Twitter Removes Trump COVID Adviser Tweet Containing False Data

Twitter eliminated a tweet from Trump’s favourite COVID adviser as a result of it contained false or deceptive data.

Here’s a screengrab of the false tweet from Dr. Scott Atlas:

Why is the message to put on masks so troublesome? Take a look at this tweet from Trump’s covid “skilled” Scott Atlas. pic.twitter.com/mBcILZUohw — Blue Woman in a Pink State (@BlueGirlsRule) October 18, 2020

Twitter informed CNN why the tweet was taken down, “Based on Twitter, the coverage Atlas violated prohibits sharing false or deceptive content material associated to Covid-19 that would result in hurt.”

The explanation why coronavirus circumstances are surging is that the nation is being led by an administration that desires to disregard the pandemic and is disavowing science as a result of it makes them look unhealthy. The Trump administration has positioned politics over science. They might relatively kill and sicken Individuals than see Trump lose an election.

The coronavirus won’t be beneath management in america till Trump and his crew is booted out of workplace and changed by an administration that may develop a nationwide plan and take the pandemic severely.

Atlas isn’t an infectious illness skilled. He’s a political hack who’s utilizing the MD after his title to unfold misinformation and sickness.

For extra dialogue about this story be part of our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook