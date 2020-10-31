Tyler Cameron Says Matt James “Dodged a Bullet” by Not Competing on Clare’s Bachelorette Season – E! On-line

In the event you’re involved that Tyler is spending a bit of an excessive amount of time worrying about Clare’s season, do not be. All through the dialog, he additionally had lots to say about what we will anticipate from Matt’s run as Bachelor.

“Figuring out Matt, he may nonetheless come out single, who is aware of,” he mentioned. “However I feel he’ll have a fiancé. I feel this will probably be every thing that we wish and hope and have not gotten shortly on this franchise, it looks like. You already know?”

Tyler continued, “From what I’ve seen and what I’ve learn up on, he is obtained an amazing cast of women and so it will be very onerous for him to go away, you realize, with out one. I feel he is gonna be all goo-goo gaga in love when he is again and I am gonna need to shake him a bit of bit, like, ‘Hey, the place’s Matt at?’ You already know? However we’ll see what occurs.” Sure we’ll.

For now, our plan is to seize some popcorn and wine and settle in for what appears to be like like the tip of Clare’s wild experience.

The Bachelorette returns for a particular evening on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.