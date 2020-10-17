Tyler Perry, Kim Kardashian, Yara Shahidi And Extra Voice New ‘Paw Patrol’ Film

A star-studded solid is slated to voice characters within the new Paw Patrol film. The brand new solid of Paw Patrol: The Film was introduced on Thursday (October 15) and contains Kim Kardashian, Tyler Perry, Randall Park, Dax Shepard and Jimmy Kimmel, amongst others.

Onscreen sisters and Black-ish co-stars Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin can even be part of the Paramount Footage challenge.

Lots of the stars introduced will lend their voices to new characters written for the movie. The recurring solid contains canines Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky and Skye and shall be closely featured within the film.