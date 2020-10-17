U.S. CDC studies 217,918 whole deaths from coronavirus

© Reuters. The Wider Picture: ‘I can’t save everyone’: Houston physician fights latest COVID-19 surge



(Reuters) – The U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 8,028,332 instances of the brand new coronavirus, a rise of 70,078 from its earlier depend, and stated the variety of deaths had risen by 1,001 to 217,918.

The CDC reported its tally of instances of the respiratory sickness often called COVID-19, brought on by a brand new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Oct. 16 versus its earlier report a day earlier.(https://

The CDC figures don’t essentially replicate instances reported by particular person states.