U.S. Prices Russian Intelligence Officers in Main Cyberattacks

The Justice Division introduced indictments on Monday of six Russian navy intelligence officers in reference to main hacks worldwide, together with of the Winter Olympics and elections in France in addition to an attack in 2017 aimed toward destabilizing Ukraine that unfold quickly and was blamed for billions of {dollars} in harm.

Prosecutors mentioned the suspects have been from the identical Russian unit that performed one of many Kremlin’s main operations to intrude within the 2016 American election, the theft of Democratic emails. They attacked the 2017 French presidential elections; focused British authorities investigating the poisoning of a Russian former intelligence operative and the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea; and hacked the Ukrainian parliament, finance ministry and electrical grid, in accordance with court docket paperwork.

The case marked one other effort by Trump administration officers to punish Russia for its meddling in different international locations’ affairs, at the same time as President Trump has adopted a extra accommodating stance towards Moscow. The costs didn’t deal with 2020 election interference; American intelligence businesses have assessed that Russia is attempting to affect the vote in November.

“No nation has weaponized its cyber capabilities as maliciously or irresponsibly as Russia, wantonly inflicting unprecedented harm to pursue small tactical benefits and to fulfill suits of spite,” mentioned the assistant lawyer common for nationwide safety, John C. Demers.