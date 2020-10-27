U.S. EPA approves use of Bayer weed killer for 5 years

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Emblem of Bayer AG at a plant of the German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Wuppertal



CHICAGO (Reuters) – The U.S. Environmental Safety Company will enable farmers for the subsequent 5 years to spray crops with a Bayer AG (DE:) weed killer whose gross sales have been blocked by a U.S. appeals courtroom in June, Administrator Andrew Wheeler mentioned on Tuesday.

XtendiMax, a dicamba-based herbicide that’s sprayed on soybeans and cotton genetically engineered to withstand it, is thought to float away and injury different crops that aren’t immune to it.

“This choice features a five-year registration, offering certainty to growers as they make future buying choices,” Wheeler advised reporters on a name.

The choice is a lift for Bayer (OTC:), which has been hammered by lawsuits over numerous chemical compounds in america since buying seed firm Monsanto (NYSE:) in 2018. Additionally it is an instance of the Trump administration favoring enterprise pursuits over laws per week earlier than the presidential election.

The EPA additionally authorised the usage of BASF SE’s (DE:) Engenia herbicide and prolonged an approval for Syngenta’s Tavium.

Environmental teams have sought a ban on dicamba merchandise, arguing they hurt close by vegetation and wildlife.

A 3-judge panel of the ninth U.S. Circuit Courtroom of Appeals agreed this summer season and dominated the EPA considerably understated the dangers associated to the usage of dicamba. Its ruling additionally blocked gross sales of dicamba-based herbicides like Engenia and Corteva Agriscience’s (N:) FeXapan.

The EPA’s choice invalidates the courtroom’s ruling, specialists mentioned.

“Moderately than evaluating the numerous prices of dicamba drift because the ninth Circuit advised them the regulation required, EPA rushed re-approval as a political prop simply earlier than the election,” mentioned George Kimbrell, authorized director on the Heart for Meals Security.

About 60% of the U.S. soybean crop this yr was estimated to be seeded with Bayer’s dicamba-resistant Xtend soybeans, in keeping with Bayer. They have to be sprayed with the herbicide to beat back weeds which have developed a tolerance for an additional chemical, glyphosate.

The EPA mentioned it will impose a June 30 deadline for farmers to spray dicamba on soybeans and a July 30 deadline for its use on cotton.