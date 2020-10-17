U.S. stories highest variety of new coronavirus case since late July as whole climbs above 8 million

Melissa Leaston Director of nursing at Whittier Avenue Well being Heart swabs Steve Rose of Boston at a COVID testing web site in Nubian Sq. on October 15, 2020 in Roxbury, Massachusetts.

The US reported greater than 69,000 new coronavirus instances on Friday, the very best day by day rely the nation has reported since late July.

The U.S. has now reported greater than 8 million Covid-19 instances and no less than 218,600 deaths for the reason that starting of the pandemic, in line with information compiled by Johns Hopkins College.

The surge in coronavirus instances comes as infectious disease experts warn the U.S. might face a “substantial third wave” of infections that might be additional difficult this winter by the unfold of seasonal influenza, which causes many comparable signs to that of the coronavirus.

As colder temperatures arrive within the Northern Hemisphere, extra folks will spend time indoors and sure fail to observe public well being steerage, which creates a larger danger for the cornoavirus’ unfold in contrast with out of doors actions, Dr. William Schaffner, an epidemiologist at Vanderbilt College, stated.

The U.S. is averaging roughly 55,000 new coronavirus instances day-after-day, based mostly on a weekly common to easy out the reporting, a greater than 16% enhance in contrast with every week in the past, in line with a CNBC evaluation of Johns Hopkins information. New instances had been rising by 5% or extra in 38 states because the variety of infections within the Midwest continues to surge.