U.S. stories highest variety of new coronavirus case since late July as whole climbs above 8 million

Melissa Leaston Director of nursing at Whittier Avenue Well being Heart swabs Steve Rose of Boston at a COVID testing web site in Nubian Sq. on October 15, 2020 in Roxbury, Massachusetts.
Matt Stone | MediaNews Group | Boston Herald by way of Getty Photos
The US reported greater than 69,000 new coronavirus instances on Friday, the very best day by day rely the nation has reported since late July.
The U.S. has now reported greater than 8 million Covid-19 instances and no less than 218,600 deaths for the reason that starting of the pandemic, in line with information compiled by Johns Hopkins College.
The surge in coronavirus instances comes as infectious disease experts warn the U.S. might face a “substantial third wave” of infections that might be additional difficult this winter by the unfold of seasonal influenza, which causes many comparable signs to that of the coronavirus.
As colder temperatures arrive within the Northern Hemisphere, extra folks will spend time indoors and sure fail to observe public well being steerage, which creates a larger danger for the cornoavirus’ unfold in contrast with out of doors actions, Dr. William Schaffner, an epidemiologist at Vanderbilt College, stated.
The U.S. is averaging roughly 55,000 new coronavirus instances day-after-day, based mostly on a weekly common to easy out the reporting, a greater than 16% enhance in contrast with every week in the past, in line with a CNBC evaluation of Johns Hopkins information. New instances had been rising by 5% or extra in 38 states because the variety of infections within the Midwest continues to surge.
“We have to pay extra consideration to this. We appear to neglect that we’re making progress, we’re doing higher, after which we type of let go and we return once more,” Dr. Carlos del Rio, a professor on the Emory College Faculty of Drugs who focuses on infectious illnesses, instructed CNBC on Friday.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s main infectious illness skilled, has warned for weeks that the day by day variety of new instances has remained “unacceptably high” heading into the top of the 12 months. Nevertheless, it isn’t too late to “vigorously apply” advisable public health measures, resembling sporting a masks and sustaining a bodily distance from others, Fauci instructed Johns Hopkins College on Thursday.
When the U.S. descended from its first peak in April, the variety of new coronavirus instances “bought caught” round 20,000 per day, Fauci stated. Ideally, the U.S. would’ve reported lower than 10,000 instances day-after-day, he stated.
Then instances resurged. The variety of day by day new Covid-19 instances swelled to a excessive of practically 70,000 instances a day earlier than subsiding as soon as once more. Nevertheless, new instances have since hovered between 40,000 to 50,000 instances a day.
“You’ll be able to’t enter into the cool months of the autumn and the chilly months of the winter with a excessive neighborhood an infection baseline,” Fauci stated. He added that the positivity charge, or the proportion of assessments which might be constructive, is “going within the incorrect route” in additional than 30 states.
— CNBC’s Will Feuer and Nate Rattner contributed to this report.