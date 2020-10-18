U.S. Speaker Pelosi says variations stay on testing language in coronavirus reduction

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi mentioned variations stay with President Donald Trump’s administration on a wide-ranging coronavirus reduction package deal, together with language on testing provisions that have an effect on minority populations.
“They took out … 55% of the language that we had there for testing and tracing. And the tracing half is so essential as a result of communities of coloration had been disproportionately affected by this,” Pelosi mentioned on ABC’s “This Week.”
