Uber on the crossroads: CEO Dara Khosrowshahi faces a gig-economy revolution

Dara Khosrowshahi logs on to our Zoom name from his dwelling workplace in San Francisco, sitting bolt upright in a chair designed for hardcore video players. It was a current present from his spouse, Sydney, who mentioned he’d spent so lengthy sitting in his workplace these days that he would possibly as effectively be comfy.

Over the previous few months, Uber’s chief government has lobbied into his webcam on behalf of the way forward for his firm and the business it helped create. The gig financial system, the place the roles got here quick however the norms and protections of standard work disappeared even sooner, is now going through challenges from labour organisations and politicians.

I’ve been to Khosrowshahi’s home earlier than however solely to face outdoors. In June, I watched as a caravan of Uber drivers crawled previous, honking and hollering. A 73-year-old man named Vernon, a full-time Uber driver, mentioned he couldn’t afford to look after his dying mom. Two different drivers held up a banner: “A thief lives right here,” it learn.

Khosrowshahi wasn’t there to see it. He and his household had been at their second dwelling off the coast of Seattle. Their San Francisco property has since been blurred out on Google’s Avenue View — a request of his safety element, Khosrowshahi assumes, apparently unaware. “I’d say it’s one of many much less comfy components of my job. I’m comfy with the general public curiosity in me as a CEO. I’m uncomfortable with the general public curiosity in myself and my household or the place I dwell.”

Khosrowshahi, 51, has been in charge of Uber since 2017. He took over when the corporate was falling aside due to a toxic tradition left behind by its co-founder, Travis Kalanick. Kalanick was the type of man Silicon Valley used to worship — a disrupter. When constructing Uber, he’d run roughshod over rules and opponents. He was altering the world. Everybody else was simply too gradual to maintain up.

Former Uber chief Travis Kalanick in San Francisco in 2018. The company's co-founder, he resigned in June 2017 after a string of scandals



This perspective created an organization that upended international transport, decimating the licensed-taxi enterprise. Earlier than Uber, the joke goes, we had been petrified of strangers on the web. Now we summon them to choose us up. As we speak, Uber has about 5 million drivers on its platform globally.

By 2015, Kalanick had created a start-up value greater than $50bn. However he additionally created the situations for the compounding scandals that finally led to his ousting. In February 2017, whistleblower Susan Fowler wrote a weblog publish that detailed an environment of sexism and sexual harassment. Kalanick apologised. The identical month, dashcam video footage obtained by Bloomberg confirmed a livid Kalanick telling a financially challenged Uber driver that “some folks don’t wish to take accountability for their very own shit”. He apologised once more.

When information emerged of Uber’s deception of public officers, by way of the creation of particular software program that cloaked the motion of Uber drivers in cities the place it was banned, it was the third main scandal in a matter of weeks. An inner investigation, led by former US attorney-general Eric Holder, led to the sacking of greater than 20 workers. By June, Kalanick was gone.

Uber wanted somebody who may salvage the corporate and drive it in the direction of a blockbuster stock-market debut. It wanted somebody with expertise of dealing with giant companies with out drama. In different phrases, they didn’t want a disrupter, they wanted a diplomat. They discovered one in Khosrowshahi.

“You’ve received to offer Travis the credit score for one of many largest disruptive tales in know-how over the previous decade,” says Dan Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities. “But it surely was clear he wouldn’t be the one who would lead Uber to its subsequent chapter. Dara would, on the fly, hearken to buyers and alter the enterprise mannequin in the direction of profitability.”

Inside three years, the brand new chief government has circled Uber’s popularity and steered it by way of a bumpy initial public offering. However now, as politicians globally demand higher therapy of gig-economy employees, Khosrowshahi is going through an even bigger battle: the survival of Uber’s enterprise mannequin.

Born in 1969 into one in all Iran’s wealthiest households, Khosrowshahi had an upbringing of turbulent privilege. “Bullets rang by way of our home,” he remembers of the time, aged 9, when he noticed a member of the Revolutionary Guard, bursting by way of the grounds of their property to achieve a neighbour, by accident discharge his weapon.

For his mom, it was the ultimate straw. They fled Tehran, finally shifting in with relations in Tarrytown, an prosperous village 25 miles north of Manhattan. The brand new Iranian authorities seized and nationalised the household enterprise — a conglomerate value tons of of tens of millions of {dollars}. Later, when Khosrowshahi’s father travelled again to Iran to look after his sick father or mother, the federal government prevented him from returning to America for six years.

“What occurred in Iran and the revolution was very, very powerful for my mother and father,” Khosrowshahi says. “However youngsters are adaptable. It was a unique language and a unique place — however acquainted meals on the desk.”

Khosrowshahi in 1999 after being appointed president of Barry Diller's media conglomerate USA Networks, where he tried to launch a streaming service



Khosrowshahi attended Tarrytown’s unique Hackley College, briefly going by the title “Darren”. “It was a flashpoint second of desperation,” he says, “after the twenty fourth time that somebody requested me ‘Dara? De-rah? Kos-roe-shah-what?’ I like Dara a heck of much more than I like Darren.”

As with many immigrants in America, soccer helped him forge friendships. Later, extra of his prolonged household joined him at college, together with his youthful cousins, twins Ali and Hadi Partovi, who marvelled at his recognition. “We had no mates, we had no social expertise,” Hadi says. “And Dara was president of the category, captain of the soccer crew, among the finest college students throughout.”

Khosrowshahi’s origin story isn’t the sort usually lauded by the tech business. There was no coding in garages or hacking in Harvard dorm rooms. He even completed his research — bioelectric engineering at Brown — earlier than beginning his profession. “I’m a closet nerd,” he says. “Possibly not in the best way that a number of the different CEOs are, however I’ve received a nerd in me undoubtedly.”

The best problem for us is combining our tradition now with a number of the good that got here from the Travis days, as a result of it wasn’t all dangerous

“I feel there was a shared sense of desirous to work onerous to regain what our household misplaced within the Iranian revolution,” Hadi Partovi says. A number of family members, together with the twins, turned formidable forces in American tech. However Khosrowshahi initially took a unique path, changing into an analyst at funding financial institution Allen & Firm in 1991, earlier than becoming a member of billionaire media magnate Barry Diller’s USA Networks.

There his makes an attempt to construct a streaming media service didn’t take off however the younger government had made his mark. “He instantly impressed as somebody with not solely a mind, however with some grace and willpower,” says Diller.

In 2005, when Diller’s conglomerate IAC spun out journey web site Expedia, Khosrowshahi was promoted to CEO. He quadrupled the corporate’s worth over his 12-year tenure.

When the time got here to substitute Kalanick at Uber, Khosrowshahi was very a lot an out of doors guess. He was up in opposition to Jeff Immelt, then of Common Electrical, who in accordance with press stories on the time fluffed his presentation in entrance of the board. Meg Whitman, the previous boss of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, misplaced out after boardroom politicking backfired. Khosrowshahi was the remaining viable candidate. Throughout his pitch, aware of the kind of particular person he could be changing, he insisted he alone make the selections. “There can’t be two CEOs,” one in all his slides learn.

That Christmas, at an Uber celebration for members of the press, Khosrowshahi stood on a chair to introduce himself and labored the room. Khosrowshahi was, Diller says, “on the opposite aspect of the moon” from Kalanick, who at first saved his seat on the board however quickly stepped down and bought all his shares. (Kalanick didn’t reply to a request for an interview.)

With the enterprise and know-how worlds watching, Khosrowshahi set about salvaging Uber’s popularity. First, he tried to instil new firm values, changing commandments corresponding to “At all times be hustlin’” with “We do the right thing. Period.”

Media magnate Barry Diller says of Khosrowshahi: 'He instantly impressed as someone with not only a brain, but with some grace and determination'

Former Department of Justice lawyer Tony West was brought in to restore the company's reputation. 'Uber was very much a poster child for people who wanted to point to what had gone wrong in tech,' he says



To assist with that transition, he brought in Tony West, a former high-ranking Division of Justice lawyer, as chief authorized officer. On the time, West was normal counsel at PepsiCo and had no intention of leaving, particularly given Uber’s popularity. However Khosrowshahi managed to speak him into the job. “We joked, by hook or by crook, if we’re profitable or not, we’d turn into a business-school case research,” West says. “Uber was very a lot a poster baby for individuals who needed to level to what had gone mistaken in tech.”

Underneath Khosrowshahi, Uber ended its coverage of compelled arbitration on sexual assault or harassment claims and settled a multimillion-dollar employee-discrimination lawsuit. A serious knowledge breach, swept below the carpet in Kalanick’s time, was made public. West orchestrated the gathering of knowledge for a security report — finally revealed in 2019 — that detailed serious incidents involving Uber drivers and riders, corresponding to 464 stories of alleged rape over two years within the US. It was an act of grim transparency that has but to be reciprocated by its rivals.

A row with Waymo, the autonomous-car firm owned by Google father or mother, Alphabet, maybe underlined the brand new period most clearly. Uber was accused of stealing self-driving automotive know-how by Waymo; Kalanick, who was referred to as to testify, was accused by Waymo of knowingly colluding with a pioneering engineer, Anthony Levandowski, to depart Google and produce its tech to Uber.

Pilot models of Uber's self-driving cars in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 2016. After a fatality in 2018, Khosrowshahi says: 'I think we held ourselves accountable. We stopped operations, and we rebuilt from the ground up'



Underneath Khosrowshahi’s path, West pushed for a settlement and in February 2018 received one. For dropping the case, Waymo could be given a 0.34 per cent stake in Uber, value $245m on the time, with a promise by Uber to by no means use the disputed tech. Such a deal would have been unthinkable below Kalanick, who mentioned it was “clear Uber would have prevailed” had the trial run its course.

“I feel Dara introduced much-needed grownup supervision,” says Youssef Squali, a Wall Avenue analyst. “It actually introduced that diplomat that was a lot wanted to navigate the corporate by way of all of the PR and all of the regulatory landmines that it was discovering itself in.”

Khosrowshahi, nonetheless, is about to face one in all his hardest assessments but.

On November 3, Californians will vote on Proposition 22, a measure that might permit Uber — and different firms with app-based employees — to keep away from turning drivers into workers, one thing that might require offering state-mandated advantages corresponding to sick pay, paid depart, unemployment insurance coverage and healthcare. Uber presently treats its drivers as independent contractors: freelancers who cowl their very own prices for gas and upkeep. If one thing goes mistaken, they need to fend for themselves. Final yr, California passed a law that raised the bar for firms searching for to justify their use of contractors. Uber and different gig-economy firms insisted they met the necessities, however a courtroom disagreed, saying employees had been misclassified.

Uber and Lyft got here inside hours of suspending ridesharing within the state, sending alerts to customers and panicking drivers. It appeared an unfathomable prospect within the birthplace of the gig financial system and was prevented solely when an appeals courtroom granted a short lived reprieve.

Uber wish to exempt themselves out of their obligations for treating their employees with dignity and respect

If Prop 22 fails, the writing is on the wall: Uber and Lyft must reclassify drivers. That is unimaginable, they are saying, with out elevating costs and drastically decreasing the variety of drivers on the platform, significantly those that do comparatively few hours per week.

For Uber’s enterprise, the influence from a shift to an employment mannequin could be extreme. Wedbush’s Ives is warning buyers that an employment mannequin may price Uber a further $400m a yr if carried out throughout the US. “And if they’d to do this globally,” he says, “that price may improve by 30 to 50 per cent.” Uber’s complete losses on this yr’s second quarter, with out drivers as workers, reached nearly $1.8bn.

Ought to it lose Prop 22, Uber has mentioned attainable franchising fashions with native fleet house owners, the place drivers could be employed regionally by third events who would then use Uber’s platform to get enterprise. It was a strategy adopted by FedEx in 2014 when it misplaced an analogous employee-contractor courtroom battle.

Uber drivers — seen here demonstrating for higher pay in San Francisco last year — are classified as freelance contractors by the company and as such are responsible for fuel and vehicle-maintenance costs

Protests against Proposition 22, City Hall, Los Angeles. A Berkeley study suggesting that if the measure is passed Uber drivers could earn just $5.64 an hour in real terms is disputed by the company



“Now we have a recreation plan,” Khosrowshahi says. “Our intent is to maintain working, to adjust to the regulation. It’s not clear what that enterprise seems to be like, and it’s not clear what number of cities we’d be capable of function in and below what assemble. That’s what we’ve received to determine.”

If Prop 22 passes, the attorney-general’s case is useless within the water and the gig financial system is emboldened. Khosrowshahi’s plan — the “third manner”, as he payments it — would exempt app-based gig firms from the brand new regulation. As a substitute, drivers stay as contractors, contributing to a profit fund based mostly on what number of hours they work. The fund might be drawn upon to pay for issues corresponding to fundamental medical insurance or paid time without work.

Drivers can be assured earnings — 120 per cent of the native minimal wage — although with a big caveat: Uber received’t depend the time drivers are ready to be matched with a passenger. When you consider that interval, a Berkeley research means that Uber’s promised $15.60 minimal an hour as an alternative turns into, on common, simply $5.64, as soon as adjusted for driver bills corresponding to gas. Uber disputes the findings.

By the point Khosrowshahi talks to me about his plans, he’s recited them so usually he’s nearly absolutely autonomous — a self-driving CEO at one together with his speaking factors. “It’s all the time been our speculation,” he says, “that there’s a bunch of our inhabitants who values flexibility considerably above the advantages related to conventional labour.”

What occurs in California will closely affect how different jurisdictions deal with the gig financial system, a reality underlined by the financing behind the “Sure on 22” effort. Uber, Lyft and different gig-economy gamers have collectively put in additional than $180m, making it by far the costliest contest in California historical past. The “No” marketing campaign, in contrast, has raised nearly $20m.

Dara Khosrowshahi believes that success for Prop 22 in California would be the basis for the company to push for similar rules in the rest of the US and even Europe. But he says, 'I'd like to spend less time in court if I can help it'



“If you have a look at nearly $200m to $20m? Yeah, there’s an enormous hole,” says Cherri Murphy, a rideshare driver who campaigns with Gig Employees Rising, one of many labour teams in opposition to Prop 22. “However what now we have is folks energy. The underside line is that Lyft and Uber wish to exempt themselves out of their obligations for treating their employees with dignity and respect.”

There are additionally vocal opponents inside Uber itself. Kurt Nelson, an engineer who develops its Android app, wrote an opinion piece for TechCrunch urging his colleagues to vote no. He has been drawing consideration to a Prop 22 clause that might require seven-eighths of the state legislature to agree earlier than any modifications might be made in future.

“Software program engineers could be terrified in the event that they couldn’t ever change their code with out seven-eighths of their co-workers agreeing,” he tells me. “It’s a part of why a number of engineers get pissed off with the federal government and regulation. They really feel prefer it’s an immutable paperwork that modifications too slowly. After which we have a look at Proposition 22 — it’s particularly designed to decelerate change sooner or later.”

The Sure marketing campaign firms have benefits in addition to their deep pockets. The day earlier than our interview, my smartwatch pinged with an Uber notification urging me to vote “Sure on 22”. Professional-22 promoting stalks Californians across the net. Food-delivery app DoorDash, a part of the coalition, provided baggage printed with “Sure” messaging to eating places, successfully forcing supply drivers to advertise a measure that some say will depart them worse off.

If Khosrowshahi can win on Prop 22, additional challenges lie forward. There was a time when investors predicted Uber would command a value of more than $100bn. It didn’t work out that manner. Uber’s first day of buying and selling on Could 10 2019 set an unlucky trajectory: its inventory value fell 8 per cent, from a place to begin — $45 a share — that many felt was already disappointing. A brief rally rapidly turned a sustained droop as Wall Avenue turned much less affected person with lossmaking tech companies, significantly within the wake of WeWork’s collapse. Buyers had been not glad with disruption, and as an alternative needed to understand how Uber would begin to make them cash. Many doubted it ever may. At time of writing, Uber’s share value was about $35.

A win on Prop 22 would see Uber’s worth soar. With regulation secured in California, the corporate would look to carry related guidelines to the remainder of the US — and presumably within the UK and Germany, the place politicians are simply as agitated by the employee-contractor divide. Khosrowshahi says he’ll achieve this proactively. “I’d wish to spend much less time in courtroom if I can assist it,” he says. “However I do assume that we’re going to make use of this as an overview for a dialogue that now we have on a neighborhood foundation.”

Traders at the New York Stock Exchange on the day of Uber's much-hyped IPO in May 2019. The company's stock price fell 8 per cent. A victory with Prop 22 would see the company's share price soar



Khosrowshahi additionally wants to deal with his personal popularity. He’s usually seen as a money-minded government extra comfy dealing with portfolios than nurturing new applied sciences. Whereas everybody sings his praises for eradicating Kalanick’s worst excesses, there are doubts about his credentials as an innovator, an individual who can construct on what Uber’s flawed co-founder began. “The behavioural issues that led to a nasty popularity had been the dangerous a part of the outdated guard,” says one former government. “The actually good a part of the outdated guard was that everybody was a builder, and everybody was an issue solver. Dara is neither of these.”

In reality, he has spent a lot of the previous yr dismantling giant components of Uber’s enterprise, pulling out of a number of markets the place it was struggling to compete. Within the US, having misplaced floor in meals supply to rival DoorDash, Uber struck a deal to acquire Postmates for $2.65bn. When accomplished, the transfer will assist it acquire some market share. However Uber’s first alternative had been to purchase one other service, Grubhub, which was as an alternative snapped up by European group Simply Eat Takeaway. Khosrowshahi, whose popularity at Expedia got here from shrewd dealmaking, appeared like he’d been outplayed.

Uber has offloaded its ebike enterprise, Bounce, to scooter group Lime, in return for a stake in that firm, and it has given up on Uber Works, its temping platform. A supply confirmed it was additionally searching for a companion or partial sale on its Elevate program, an effort to construct a community of flying automobiles, following reporting this month by Axios.

On the bottom, its self-driving unit — which has already taken outdoors funding — lags behind Alphabet’s Waymo, presently in use by the general public in Arizona, and GM’s Cruise. Uber has been engaged on self-driving know-how since 2015, at a value of greater than $2.5bn and marred by a fatal crash in 2018.

After I recommend that Uber has escaped any actual accountability for this, Khosrowshahi exhibits an uncharacteristic flicker of annoyance: “I feel we held ourselves accountable. We stopped operations, and we rebuilt from the bottom up. I feel that’s accountability.”

In Could, Uber introduced it will lower nearly 7,000 jobs, with 45 worldwide workplaces marked to both shut or be consolidated. The corporate mentioned the pandemic was to blame, however analysts noticed a enterprise that was overdue a slimming to achieve profitability.

The actually good a part of the outdated guard was that everybody was a builder, and everybody was an issue solver. Dara is neither of these

To some, it felt missing in path. “When it got here to cost-cutting,” one former senior supervisor says, “we had been peanut-buttering throughout groups. Each crew needed to lower 10 per cent of individuals, or no matter it will be. Which is the definition of not having a transparent technique.”

The transfer contributed to the departure of Thuan Pham, the corporate’s chief know-how officer. Throughout the engineering groups, there’s rising frustration over Khosrowshahi’s choice to chop US employees whereas outsourcing obligations to a quickly rising workers in India. “It’s one thing that I discover fairly insulting,” Khosrowshahi says of the suggestion he’s targeted on getting low cost labour. “San Francisco doesn’t have a monopoly on expertise.”

Throughout the San Francisco workplace, there’s nonetheless a suggestion that Uber hasn’t been in a position to transfer on absolutely. Former workers who labored intently with each chief executives cite the persistence of a destructive, if evolving, tradition in opposition to girls “There’s systemic sexism at Uber,” one former senior supervisor says. “Ladies are interrupted in conferences — there’s a void of girls in management.”

Insiders communicate particularly about disappointment round Khosrowshahi’s choice to face by chief working officer Barney Harford after a 2018 New York Occasions article advised he had made inappropriate feedback about girls and minorities. “I feel that shocked all of us,” one supply says. “We had been shocked Dara doubled down.”

After our interview, Uber mentioned the corporate had investigated Harford’s feedback and decided there was no proof of discrimination. Harford left the corporate in June 2019 as a part of a leadership shake-up.

Talking on Uber extra broadly, Khosrowshahi mentioned: “The best problem for us is combining our tradition now with a number of the good that got here from the Travis days, as a result of it wasn’t all dangerous. It will be handy or dramatic to say that it was all dangerous, however there was an actual entrepreneurial push. An actual revolutionary push.”

An Uber Eats courier in Krakow, Poland. Reflecting the shift in consumer behavior prompted by lockdown measures, the company is aiming to expand its delivery services



In February, not lengthy earlier than the world modified, Uber gave its inventory value a lift by promising it will post its first ever profitable quarter — earlier than deducting for curiosity, tax and depreciation — by the top of the yr. Covid-19 kicked that focus on into 2021. But it surely has given Khosrowshahi a gap to do one thing new and show himself. Lockdown measures imply demand for delivery is off the charts — up 103 per cent within the second quarter of 2020 in contrast with final yr — thanks to what’s anticipated to be a everlasting shift in client habits.

He believes Uber’s expertise in shifting meals and other people has positioned it to turn into one thing of a “superapp”, a preferred and worthwhile idea in China, the place nearly all of day by day life is now managed by way of providers corresponding to WeChat, which act as a single portal for banking, journey, gaming and extra.

In Uber’s case, it will revolve round supply. Like its rivals, it’s searching for to ramp up providers that may ship groceries and different objects to you in lower than half-hour. “It’s a good distance away immediately however, definitely, we’re in a novel place to get there,” he says. “Ultimately, you realize, I can see a world the place if you wish to take money out from the financial institution, somebody will come and ship money to you, proper? It’ll be something that you really want delivered to your private home.”

It’s the type of transfer, I say, that may put him in competitors with Amazon and Jeff Bezos, a person who is thought for being something however a diplomat. “I’m a child in comparison with Jeff,” he says. “I don’t assume I’m in his league but. I’ve received a number of work in entrance of me.”

Dave Lee is the FT’s San Francisco correspondent

