UBS earnings leap on buying and selling and wealth administration power

UBS mentioned on Tuesday it will put aside $2.5bn to return to shareholders subsequent yr as a surge in third-quarter earnings and revenues confounded expectations that the pandemic would disrupt world lending.

The Swiss financial institution — the world’s largest wealth supervisor — reported third-quarter earnings attributable to shareholders of $2.1bn, up 99 per cent yr on yr. It recorded a 21.9 per cent return on tier one capital.

Revenues for the quarter had been $8.9bn, up 25 per cent from the third quarter of 2019, pushed by a powerful rise in buying and selling revenues in funding banking and robust underlying efficiency in its core wealth administration division.

UBS mentioned it had realised credit score losses of simply $89m within the three months to September, largely associated to coronavirus — far lower than the $201m in losses analysts had anticipated.

The financial institution mentioned it meant to pay the second instalment of its 2019 dividend in November. Underneath instruction from Swiss regulators, lenders within the nation had been pressured to withhold half of their dividend distribution in April till the second half of the yr, amid fears the financial results of coronavirus would pressure the worldwide monetary system.

UBS mentioned it meant to extend its return of capital to shareholders subsequent yr to make up for restrictions imposed in 2020. It has put aside $1bn this quarter for distribution of its April 2021 dividend, and has pooled an extra $1.5bn for buybacks subsequent yr.

UBS shares rose 2.2 per cent in Zurich, outpacing Europe’s Stoxx 600 banks index, which was flat on Tuesday.

The consensus-beating outcomes are the final for chief government Sergio Ermotti, who’s to step down as head of the financial institution on November 1, to get replaced by ING’s Ralph Hamers.

Analysts had forecast a web revenue of $1.55bn.

“Our third-quarter outcomes proceed to display that our technique is differentiating us as we repeatedly adapt and speed up the tempo of change,” mentioned Mr Ermotti.

Revenues at UBS’s funding banking division rose 42 per cent yr on yr to $2.48bn, driving a 268 per cent rise in earnings earlier than tax to $632m.

The figures are the very best third-quarter outcomes for the funding financial institution since 2012 and a vindication of one in every of Mr Ermotti’s key early selections in assuming management of UBS to keep up its then beleaguered funding banking perform.

Revenues for UBS’s core world wealth administration division had been steady at $4.28bn, in contrast with $4.14bn in the identical interval in 2019. Earnings earlier than tax on the division however rose 18 per cent to $1bn.