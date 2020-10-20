UBS experiences its greatest third quarter for a decade, with a 99% hike in web revenue

The brand of Swiss banking large UBS engraved on the wall is seen on its headquarters on Might 8, 2019 in Zurich.

LONDON — The world’s largest wealth supervisor, UBS, reported a soar in web revenue to $2.1 billion for the third quarter on Tuesday, beating analyst expectations. It marks a 99% soar from the identical interval a 12 months earlier.

Analysts had anticipated the Swiss financial institution and asset supervisor to report $1.5 billion of web revenue for the third quarter, in line with information from Refinitiv Eikon.

UBS mentioned pre-tax revenue for the interval rose 92% to $2.6 billion, in what it described as its greatest third-quarter end in a decade.

Listed here are different highlights of the quarter:

Working revenue hit $8.9 billion, versus $7.08 billion a 12 months in the past

CET 1 capital ratio reached 13.9%, versus 13.1% a 12 months in the past

“Our third quarter outcomes proceed to display that our technique is differentiating us as we constantly adapt and speed up the tempo of change,” Sergio Ermotti, CEO of UBS, mentioned in an announcement.

It comes after an 11% drop in revenue for the second quarter, as the worldwide banking trade felt the total impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday outcomes might be UBS’ final underneath the management of CEO Sergio Ermotti, who is because of depart the financial institution this month. Ralph Hamers will develop into the brand new head on November 1.

It is a breaking information story and is being up to date.