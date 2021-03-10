Christine Park

Christine Park credits the graduate college for counseling psychology at the university Hawaii to Hilo for teaching her how to be a better helper and healer to the community. UH Hilo Alumna is the coordinator of the Individualized Career Achievement Network or the iCAN transition program, a community-based initiative that she launched at the Waipahu Community School for Adults (WCSA).

The program has campus on O’ahu and Hawaii Iceland and helping students improve their lives by finding career paths through college or workforce training. The transition program is based on the WCSA and helps students gain their high school qualifications and improve skills in the workplace.

First cohort

Park earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Gonzaga University in 2004 before enrolling in UH ​​Hilo’s Counseling Psychology Graduate School. She was in the very first cohort of the program, graduating in 2007.

“I wasn’t sure if I was ready for graduate school and if I wanted to spend two more as a student,” she explained. “In the end, it was the best decision I’ve ever made.” After holding multiple government jobs as a teacher, counselor, and behavioral health specialist, she graduated from Walden University with a PhD in counselor education and supervision in 2019.

Park’s primary goals are to serve and help the community. UH Hilo provided her with a solid foundation that helped her gain the knowledge and experience necessary to be a mental health counselor.

Award-winning career

Park started her job at WCSA in 2015. The school serves half of O’ahuas well as the island Hawaiiwith locations in Hilo and Kona.

“Adult education programs help remove systemic barriers and differences associated with failing to graduate from high school,” said Park. “Adult education programs are an opportunity for a second chance.”

Park recalls helping a woman on the iCAN program who was afraid of going back to school. After helping her in math and language studies, the student felt confident enough to enroll in college courses and stayed with WCSA through the first semester. She eventually earned an associate’s degree and is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree.

“It was a way for her to gradually build her confidence and find a safe place to return to until she felt comfortable and confident,” said Park.

Your commitment is also recognized by a number of awards. In 2017, Park was selected as a PhD candidate for the National Board for Certified Counselors’ Minority Fellowship program. She was selected as an Emerging Leader for the Western Association for Counselor Education and Supervision in 2018 and an Emerging Leader for the Association for Counselor Education and Supervision in 2019.

For more information, see UH Hilo Stories.

-History of Lauren Okinaka, a UH Hilo student